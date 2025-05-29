First In Human Use Of Remanufactured Da Vinci Xi® Robotic Instruments

HENDERSON, Nev., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Restore Robotics today announced that Dr. Eugene Dickens at Hillcrest Medical Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, conducted the first in human use of a remanufactured da Vinci Xi® robotic instrument on a patient using the newest model robotic surgical system, the da Vinci® 5. In addition, Panama City Surgery Center performed the first in human use on a da Vinci Xi®, which is the workhorse of the da Vinci® robotics surgical systems.

Restore Robotics holds the only clearance from FDA to remanufacture Xi robotic instruments, which are made available to hospitals through Encore Medical Device Repair (Encore), Restore Robotics' commercial partner. With the clearance to remanufacture da Vinci Xi® robotic monopolar scissors, Restore Robotics and Encore are offering hospitals and surgery centers a cost-effective and sustainable alternative to purchasing robotic instruments from the original manufacturer.

"Our FDA clearance means that the remanufactured instrument is substantially equivalent to a new instrument," said Clif Parker, CEO of Restore Robotics. "But the real-life use of the remanufactured instrument on a patient is the ultimate proof that our remanufactured instruments are safe and effective."

Restore Robotics and Encore are launching their robotic remanufacturing program in large hospital systems across the country during the month of May.

"I just had the chance to use the remanufactured Restore Robotics scissor. I have to say it worked perfectly. You couldn't tell anything was different from a factory fresh instrument. Knowing the instrument has been through 100% quality checks and calibration gave me the peace of mind to use it with confidence," said Dr. Dickens. "It is a great feeling to know I can deliver uncompromised quality to my patient at a reduced cost to the healthcare system. The environmental impact of using sustainable goods probably has the biggest impact globally and should not go without mention. Intuitive makes great instruments. Thanks for helping doctors use them to their full potential!"

Mike Madewell, CEO of Panama City Surgery Center, said, "We have been purchasing Certified Pre-Owned instruments from Restore for our da Vinci Xi® robot, and when we used the Remanufactured Monopolar Scissors, it performed just like a new instrument out of the box. There was no discernable difference between the Restore instrument and a new one."

Restore Robotics is working on getting clearances for other da Vinci® robotic instruments.

About Restore Robotics:

Based in Panama City Beach, Florida, with a state-of-the-art remanufacturing facility in Henderson, NV, Restore Robotics is a pioneer in the surgical robotics field, offering innovative solutions that enhance the performance and sustainability of surgical systems.

Disclaimer: da Vinci®, da Vinci Xi® are registered trademarks of Intuitive Surgical. Restore Robotics is an independent entity and is not affiliated with Intuitive Surgical®, Inc. or its affiliates. All registered trademarks and product names mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Restore Robotics

