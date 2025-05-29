Rahul Gandhi To Visit Bhopal On June 3 To Launch 'Organisational Creation Campaign'

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, May 29 (IANS) Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, will visit Madhya Pradesh to launch Congress's 'organisational creation campaign' on June 3.

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari told IANS that during his day-long visit, LoP Rahul Gandhi will be chairing a series of meetings with the party members, particularly the state Working Committee, Executive Committee, and Political Affairs Committee.

LoP Rahul Gandhi will also hold a discussion with the 50 observers appointed by the All India Congress Committee (AICC), which will be marked as the beginning of the creation of the new organisation in Madhya Pradesh.

"Rahul Gandhi's visit to Madhya Pradesh will undoubtedly give new energy and direction to the party in the coming days. Also, it would be the beginning of restructuring and empowering the party," claimed Patwari.

He further informed that the 'organisational creation campaign' will be launched to strengthen the Congress in Madhya Pradesh.

During the campaign, a team of observers comprising MPs, MLAs, and former ministers from various states will visit their assigned districts to ascertain the Congress party's strength in each Assembly constituency.

Following back-to-back electoral defeats of Congress, this will be the first visit of LoP Rahul Gandhi to Madhya Pradesh, who will arrive in Bhopal three days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed mega event on May 31.

PM Modi will also inaugurate the first phase of the Indore Railway Metro and two newly established airports in the state.