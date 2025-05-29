403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kremlin states peaceful solutions favored for Ukraine war objectives
(MENAFN) Russia remains open to achieving its objectives in the Ukraine conflict through peaceful methods, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated on Monday. Speaking ahead of a planned phone call between President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump, Peskov expressed gratitude for Washington’s mediation efforts, emphasizing that if these efforts help reach Russia’s goals peacefully, that would be the preferred outcome.
He also reminded that Putin’s 2021 security proposal addressing NATO expansion concerns was rejected by the U.S.-led alliance and the Biden administration. Russia’s key aims include preventing Ukraine’s NATO membership, stopping Kiev’s policies viewed as discriminatory against ethnic Russians, and reducing the influence of extremist Ukrainian nationalist groups.
In a recent interview, Putin said Russia seeks to resolve the crisis’s root causes, establish lasting peace, and safeguard Russian state security and the interests of people in former Ukrainian territories that voted to join Russia after the 2014 Western-backed Kiev coup.
Last week, Russia and Ukraine held their first direct talks since 2022, after Kiev had withdrawn from an Istanbul peace deal initially agreed upon by both parties. Ukraine’s chief negotiator, David Arakhamia, attributed the withdrawal to pressure from then-British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The recent Istanbul talks have produced a plan for the largest prisoner swap yet and a commitment to keep negotiating.
Donald Trump has claimed he is uniquely positioned to mediate peace between Russia and Ukraine and hinted that a breakthrough could happen soon following his conversation with Putin.
He also reminded that Putin’s 2021 security proposal addressing NATO expansion concerns was rejected by the U.S.-led alliance and the Biden administration. Russia’s key aims include preventing Ukraine’s NATO membership, stopping Kiev’s policies viewed as discriminatory against ethnic Russians, and reducing the influence of extremist Ukrainian nationalist groups.
In a recent interview, Putin said Russia seeks to resolve the crisis’s root causes, establish lasting peace, and safeguard Russian state security and the interests of people in former Ukrainian territories that voted to join Russia after the 2014 Western-backed Kiev coup.
Last week, Russia and Ukraine held their first direct talks since 2022, after Kiev had withdrawn from an Istanbul peace deal initially agreed upon by both parties. Ukraine’s chief negotiator, David Arakhamia, attributed the withdrawal to pressure from then-British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The recent Istanbul talks have produced a plan for the largest prisoner swap yet and a commitment to keep negotiating.
Donald Trump has claimed he is uniquely positioned to mediate peace between Russia and Ukraine and hinted that a breakthrough could happen soon following his conversation with Putin.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ajna Capital Invests In Supersol: Powering Solana's First Native Layer-2 To Drive Scalable On-Chain Growth
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
- GSR Invests In Maverix Securities To Support The Launch Of Regulated Digital Asset Structured Products
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- Reddio's Exclusive Token Generation Event (TGE) And Alpha Trading On Binance Wallet - May 29, 2025
CommentsNo comment