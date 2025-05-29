VNC Automotive Partners With P3 To Enhance Android Automotive-Powered SPARQ OS IVI With Seamless Smartphone Integration

OEMs choosing SPARQ OS can now offer seamless smartphone integration, enhancing the in-vehicle experience

- Marius Mailat, CTO & Managing Director of P3 digital services, GERMANY, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Cambridgeshire, United Kingdom and Stuttgart, Germany – 29 May, 2025, P3 digital services , a technology leader in in-vehicle infotainment (IVI), announces a new partnership with VNC Automotive , bringing innovative connectivity solutions to the SPARQ OS IVI system, based on Android Automotive OS.Through this collaboration, automakers choosing SPARQ OS platform can now offer Cobalt Link+, VNC Automotive's cutting-edge solution that seamlessly integrates smartphone functionality into the connected vehicle environment, further enhancing the in-vehicle experience.Cobalt Link+ enables user interface mirroring of smartphone, allowing users to access mobile apps, services, and content directly through their vehicle's infotainment system. It ensures a smooth user experience by integrating mobile devices with the vehicle's technology, allowing drivers to safely access essential applications like maps, music, and communication tools through voice or touch controls, all while maintaining the performance, safety, and user experience standards of a modern AAOS-based IVI environment.In addition to its ease of integration and customization capabilities, Cobalt Link+ offers intelligent connectivity through a thin client head unit, enabling smartphone-centric features without the need for frequent software updates, simplifying the in-vehicle technology cycle.VNC Automotive solutions provide customizable User Interface (UI) and User Experience (UX) options, allowing OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers greater flexibility in tailoring the infotainment system to meet specific needs.Cobalt Link+ offers a unified interface for device detection and management, seamlessly handling multiple devices and protocols running concurrently. Its modular architecture allows users to select only the necessary functionalities, simplifying integration while maximizing the reusability of individual modules.Among the key protocols supported by Cobalt Link are Android Auto and CarPlay, seamlessly integrated into SPARQ OS, in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) platform. Android Auto enables the mirroring of Android device features to a vehicle's in-dash information and IVI systems. Similarly, CarPlay allows an IVI system to serve as both a display and controller for iOS devices, enhancing connectivity and user experience in modern vehicles.“This integration marks a key milestone in VNC Automotive's continued innovation in vehicle connectivity, driving the next generation of in-vehicle infotainment systems globally,” said Tom Blackie, VNC Automotive Founder and CEO.“We are proud to join SPARQ store and are looking forward to building on our partnership with P3, and offering drivers worldwide a better, more seamless connectivity experience.”“Our partnership with VNC Automotive marks a significant step forward in redefining in-vehicle connectivity,” commented Marius Mailat, CTO & Managing Director of P3 digital services.“By integrating Cobalt Link+, we enhance our Android Automotive OS platform's capability to deliver seamless smartphone mirroring and control.”SPARQ OS is the dynamic and rapidly developing IVI solution developed by P3 based on Android Automotive OS, the fastest growing in-vehicle operating system in the world today. SPARQ OS's cockpit platform includes a diverse app store, smart navigation, digital and personal voice assistant, charging, media and entertainment. It features fully automated over-the-air software and firmware updates, ensuring always-up-to-date functionality and promoting sustainability.SPARQ provides carmakers with the opportunity to differentiate by delivering advanced top-bottom custom Human-Machine Interface (HMI), service layer and Vehicle Hardware Abstraction Layer (VHAL) integration. Blue-chip car, truck and motorcycle manufacturers around the world have embraced P3 innovations, and deployed SPARQ OS as their core IVI platform.About VNC AutomotiveVNC Automotive is a leading provider of connectivity and telematics software solutions for the vehicles of tomorrow. Specializing in enhancing in-vehicle experiences, their innovative solutions offer entertainment and productivity features while ensuring safety and security. They provide a range of products, including the Cobalt Cube, Cobalt Link, and Cobalt Share, which enable seamless integration between smartphones, multimedia systems, and vehicle telematics. VNC Automotive works with global clients to deliver advanced connectivity solutions, supporting vehicle fleets, infotainment systems, and more. Based in Cambridgeshire, UK, VNC Automotive is committed to transforming the future of transportation connectivity.About P3 digital servicesWith 28 years' experience in automotive industry consulting and software development, P3 creates customized In-vehicle Infotainment (IVI) systems based on Android Automotive OS, the fastest-growing IVI operating system today. SPARQ OS is P3's pioneering IVI solution that helps car manufacturers to differentiate by delivering advanced top-bottom custom Human-Machine Interface (HMI), service layer and Vehicle Hardware Abstraction Layer (VHAL) integration. Major car, truck and motorcycle makers have benefitted from P3 innovations, having deployed SPARQ OS as their core IVI system. P3 digital services is part of P3 group, a leading international technology consulting and software development company with a rapidly growing team of more than 1,800 consultant engineers working to develop and implement solutions to today's complex technology challenges. , – follow us on LinkedIn.For media information:For VNC Automotive:Samantha Gammage...+44 1223 737200

