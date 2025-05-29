How Milind Soman Enjoys Monsoon Blessings By 'Making Good Choices'
Known for his disciplined lifestyle, Milind posted a video of himself doing push-ups in the rain, under the open sky and cool breeze. In the clip, the actor is seen doing a set of push-ups on a balcony with a Hanuman idol placed on a table. After he finishes the exercise, he folds his hands and bows down to the idol. He also added the Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra, chanted by 108 Brahmins, to the clip.
Sharing the video, the 'Royals' actor wrote,“Monsoon blessings making good choices ! Wishing you all health and happiness #keepmoving.”
Milind Soman is widely recognized for his exceptional fitness and disciplined lifestyle, which he maintains rigorously even as he ages gracefully. A fitness enthusiast and endurance athlete, Milind regularly shares glimpses of his workouts and healthy habits on social media. Whether it's running marathons, practicing yoga, or engaging in strength training like push-ups-sometimes even in the rain-he never fails to shell out major fitness goals.
On the professional front, the 59-year-old model made his acting debut in 1995 with the television series 'A Mouthful of Sky.' He later appeared in the popular Indian science fiction TV show 'Captain Vyom.' Milind had also participated as a contestant on the reality show 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 3.'
On the big screen, he played a significant role in the Ranveer Singh starrer 'Bajirao Mastani.' He also gained recognition for his performances in web series, portraying Dr. Aamir Warsi in Amazon Prime's 'Four More Shots Please' and Boris in Alt Balaji's 'Paurashpur.' More recently, Milind took on the role of Maharaj Yuvanath Singh in the series 'The Royals.' The Netflix show also starred Ishaan Khatter, Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Vihaan Samat, Dino Morea, and Bhumi Pednekar.
