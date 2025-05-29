403
Louvre's Summer Project To Foster Past, Present Legacies
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By: Mohammad Al-Otaibi
PARIS, May 29 (KUNA)-- From rare Mamluk treasures to open-air event, the Louvre Museum is welcoming the summer season with a rich cultural program that transforms its iconic spaces into a living celebration of art and history.
Among this season's standout offerings is a major to Mamluk sultanate, showcasing the golden era of Islamic history in ancient Egypt and the Levant.
The exhibition features, rare manuscripts, artworks, and historical objects celebrating the richness of Mamluk architecture.
This initiative reflects the Louvre's strategic commitment to showcasing diverse cultural legacy and fostering intercultural dialogue.
In July, the museum invites visitors to explore its vast courtyards and garden through a rich lineup performances, as half of these events will be free and open to the public, offering an opportunity to enjoy art beyond traditional museum walls in a remarkable setting.
The Louvre's vibrant summer reflect a broader vision for the future, during a recent visit, French President Emmanuel Macron unveiled plans to renovate the museum as part of so-called "New Renaissance" project, to address the growing issues of overcrowding.
The proposal includes the construction of a new grand entrance to reduce crowding at the glass pyramid, as well as the development of new underground visitor areas, proposing an international architectural competition for the new design, where its expected to raise the museum's annual capacity to around 12 million visitors, up from nine million in 2024.
With a projected cost of EUR 700-800 million (USD 796-896 million), the 10-year plan will be primarily funded by the museum's own revenues and private partnerships, with only minimal state support, according to Macron.
Louvre Director Laurence des Cars echoed the president's vision, emphasizing the importance to offer personal and inspiring experiences to the visitors.
Established in the 12th century as a fortress before becoming a public museum in the late 18th century, the Louvre remains a beacon of culture and creativity, housing world-renowned works like the Mona Lisa and Venus de Milo, it continues to bridge the past and present, offering a dynamic platform for art, heritage, and global exchange. (end)
