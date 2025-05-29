Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump states he advised Netanyahu not to jeopardize discussions with Iran

2025-05-29 02:55:14
(MENAFN) As stated by many news agencies, US Leader Donald Trump reported on Wednesday that he had advised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to do anything that can jeopardize continuing discussions between the Trump government as well as Iran about a fresh nuclear agreement.

It was reported that Trump responded with "Well, I'd like to be honest. Yes, I did" when he got asked if he had advised Netanyahu over assaults on Iran, so he doesn’t obstruct discussions that US representatives report they are having with Tehran.

He then said "I just said I don't think it's appropriate. We're having very good discussions with them, and I don't think it's appropriate right now.”

It was also stated that Trump informed journalists that the circumstances "could change at any moment - could change with a phone call.” Moreover, it was stated "right now, I think they want to make a deal. And if we can make a deal, I'd save a lot of lives.”

