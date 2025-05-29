Navy Patrol Aircraft Crashes on S. Korea Mountain

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-05-29 02:22:04
(MENAFN) A navy patrol aircraft with four crew members on board went down in a mountainous region in southeastern South Korea on Thursday, according to a local news outlet. The incident was first reported near Pohang city at approximately 1:50 p.m. local time (04:50 GMT).

Witnesses and nearby residents immediately noticed thick smoke billowing from the crash site, signaling a severe collision. Emergency teams have been deployed to the area to evaluate the scene and launch rescue efforts.

As of this moment, officials have not provided any updates on the status or location of the four people aboard the plane at the time of the crash.

