Civil Defense Teams Respond To Over 1,650 Incidents In 24 Hours
Amman, May 28 (Petra) – The Civil Defense Department under the Public Security Directorate announced Wednesday that its teams responded to 1,657 incidents across the Kingdom in the past 24 hours, including medical emergencies, rescue operations, and fire-related incidents.
According to the department, 1,419 medical cases were handled with an average response time of 7 minutes and 36 seconds. Additionally, teams dealt with 142 rescue operations and 96 fire incidents, with respective average response times of 7:34 and 7:35.
The department reaffirmed its high level of readiness to respond to all emergency calls and urged citizens to follow public safety guidelines especially during the summer months to protect themselves and their property.
