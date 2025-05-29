403
King Receives US Congress Members
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, May 28 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II received members of the United States Congress in two separate meetings on Wednesday, according to a royal court statement.
His Majesty met with Senator Jacky Rosen, and House Representatives Mike Lawler, Michael McCaul, and Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick.
The two meetings covered ways to strengthen the strategic partnership between Jordan and the United States, and deepen economic cooperation, as well as the need to bolster the Kingdom's economy in support of its important role as a stabilising factor in the region.
The meetings also touched on the importance of the King's meetings with members of the US Senate and House of Representatives, and the keenness of members of Congress to visit Jordan on a regular basis in the interests of expanding cooperation between the two countries, as well as exchanging views on regional and international developments.
While discussing regional developments, His Majesty highlighted the pivotal role of the US in stabilising the region, noting in particular the need for de-escalation in the West Bank, and the importance of ending the war on Gaza starting with a ceasefire, while stepping up efforts to ensure the unimpeded flow of humanitarian aid into the Strip.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh attended the meetings.
