War Update: 114 Clashes Reported On Frontline Since Morning, Most Intense Fighting In Pokrovsk, Kursk Sectors

Since the beginning of the day, there have been 114 combat clashes between Ukraine's Defense Forces and Russian troops, including 32 in the Pokrovsk sector.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , providing operational information as of 16:00 on Wednesday, May 28, according to Ukrinform.

Russian forces shelled border settlements with artillery, including Myropilske, Pokrovka, Oleksandrivka, Zarichne, Petrushivka, Mariine, Uhroidy, Dmytrivka, Velyka Pysarivka, Baranivka, Prohres, and Popivka in Sumy region; and Kliusy in Chernihiv region.

Airstrikes targeted the settlements of Velykyi Prykil and Uhroidy in Sumy region.

In the Kharkiv sector , two clashes occurred near the areas of Starytsia and Krasne Pershe.

In the Kupiansk sector , Russian forces attacked the Ukrainian positions seven times near Zahryzove and Zelenyi Hai, with three clashes still ongoing.

In the Lyman sector , Russians launched 14 attacks near the settlements of Ridkodub, Kolodiazi, Nadiya, Hrekivka, the Serebrianskyi Forest, and toward Karpivka, Serednie, Novyi Myr, and Zelena Dolyna. Six clashes are still underway.

In the Siversk sector , Russian troops carried out two assaults near Bilohorivka and toward Verkhniokamianske.

In the Kramatorsk sector , Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled seven enemy attempts to advance toward Markove and near Chasiv Yar and Bila Hora. Two clashes are ongoing.

In the Toretsk sector , Russian invaders attacked the Ukrainian positions 13 times near Toretsk, Dyliivka, and Druzhba. Three engagements continue.

In the Pokrovsk sector , the enemy launched 32 attacks at Ukraine's forces positions near Myroliubivka, Malynivka, Myrne, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Kotliarivka, Orikhove, Oleksiivka, and toward Zoria, Rusyn Yar, Novomykolaivka, and Yablunivka. Six clashes are ongoing.

Airstrikes were reported in Dovha Balka, Zoria, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Novotoretske, Pokrovsk, and Novoukrainka.

In the Novopavlivka sector , the Ukrainian defenders repelled eight attacks near Novopil, Zelene Pole, Vilne Pole, and toward Voskresenka. The enemy also carried out airstrikes on Zaporizhzhia, Komar, and Myrne.

In the Orikhiv secto r, four Russian attacks were stopped. The enemy attempted to advance near Shcherbaky, Stepove, Novodanylivka, and Robotyne.

In the Huliaipole and Prydniprovske sectors , no clashes have been reported today.

In the Kursk sector , 16 combat engagements occurred, with three still ongoing. Additionally, the enemy carried out 11 airstrikes, dropping 23 glide bombs, and conducted 101 artillery shellings, including two from multiple rocket launchers.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the Kharkiv Operational Tactical Group of Troops denied foreign media claims that Russia was redeploying a 50,000-strong force for an offensive on Kharkiv.

