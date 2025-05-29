Holliday Collaborative Agency Honored As Gold STEVIE® AWARD Winner In 2025 AMERICAN BUSINESS AWARDS®

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Holliday Collaborative Agency was named the winner of a Gold StevieAward in the marketing category in The 23rd Annual American Business AwardsThe American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning“crowned,” the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 10.More than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Thought Leader of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. The Holliday Collaborative Agency was nominated and won a Gold Steviein the Marketing Campaign of the Year category for Government / Institutional / Recruitment.“Winning a Gold Stevie Award for our marketing work is an incredible honor and a testament to the passion, creativity, and strategic thinking our team brings to every project,” said LaMar Holliday, CEO of The Holliday Collaborative Agency.“Being recognized among the best in American business underscores our commitment to delivering impactful campaigns that drive results for our clients, especially in the government and institutional sectors.”More than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.“Organizations across the United States continue to demonstrate resilience and innovation,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller.“The 2025 Stevie winners have helped drive that success through their innovation, persistence, and hard work. We congratulate all of the winners in the 2025 ABAs and look forward to celebrating their achievements during our June 10 gala event in New York.”Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2025 Stevie winners are available at .About The Holliday Collaborative AgencyThe Holliday Collaborative Agency is an award-winning public relations, marketing, and communications firm dedicated to helping organizations tell their stories with impact and authenticity. Based in Indianapolis and serving clients nationwide, The Holliday Collaborative specializes in strategic communications, media relations, marketing campaigns, crisis communications, and digital strategy for public, private, and nonprofit sectors. Known for its creative approach, strategic expertise, and measurable results, The Holliday Collaborative has been recognized with numerous local and national honors. Learn more at .About the Stevie AwardsStevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognizes outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at .

