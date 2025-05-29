Global Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH) Treatment Market Insights 2025: Trends, Size & Growth Forecast

Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH) Treatment Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2034

The Business Research Company's Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria (PNH) Treatment Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2034

- The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

According to the paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria pnh treatment global market report, the PNH treatment market has witnessed rapid growth recently, growing from $5.35 billion in 2024 to $6.09 billion in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 13.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to several factors including a high prevalence of neurological disorders and chronic pain conditions, a growing awareness of the condition, increasing prevalence of PNH, increasing regulatory approvals and considerable investment in research and development R&D.

Will this PNH treatment market continue its upward trend?

According to forecasts, the PNH treatment market size is set on a path for sustained growth. It will grow to $10.09 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 13.5%. This growth in the forecast period can be attributed to a range of factors such as the rise in rare diseases, increasing healthcare expenditure and access to advanced therapies, climbing investment in healthcare infrastructure, and a rise in home-based testing and remote monitoring. Increasing research and development activities also play a vital role in this forecasted surge.

Who are the key players in this growing PNH treatment market ?

Prominent companies operating in the PNH treatment market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, AstraZeneca PLC, Novartis AG, Amgen Inc., Mayo Clinic, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Johns Hopkins Medicine, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Stanford Health Care, University of California San Francisco UCSF Health, Emory Healthcare, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Duke University Health System, Mount Sinai Health System, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, and Apellis Pharmaceuticals. These key industry players are actively engaged in research and development of novel therapeutic options and collaborative strategies to ensure competitive market advantages.

What factors are driving this growth in the PNH treatment market?

The increase in hematologic disorders fuels growth in the PNH treatment market. Hematologic disorders refer to a group of medical conditions affecting the blood and blood-forming organs, potentially leading to anemia, clotting disorders, or malignancies. Factors driving this increase include aging populations and genetic predispositions, with genetic mutations playing a vital role as they can potentially trigger abnormal blood cell production that may result in various hematologic conditions.

What are the new developments and emerging trends in PNH treatment market ?

Several emerging trends aptly demonstrate how achieving a competitive edge in the PNH treatment market involves innovating solutions such as oral factor B inhibitors. For instance, in December 2023, Novartis AG, a Switzerland-based pharmaceutical corporation, launched Fabhalta iptacopan, the first oral monotherapy for PNH treatment, approved by the FDA Food and Drug Administration. Fabhalta offers a more comprehensive approach to controlling complement-mediated hemolysis by targeting the alternative complement pathway at an earlier stage, resulting in improved hemoglobin levels and a reduced need for blood transfusions.

How does PNH treatment market vary?

The global PNH treatment can be categorized based on the types of treatments available, including complement C5 inhibitors, anti-complement component 5a receptor C5aR monoclonal antibodies, alternative pathway inhibitors, hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, and others. The complements C5 inhibitor is noteworthy, being a targeted therapy that blocks the cleavage of complement component 5 C5 in the complement cascade of the immune system, which prevents the formation of membrane attack complexes, thereby reducing complement-mediated hemolysis and inflammation in conditions such as PNH.

What are the regional highlights in the PNH treatment market?

North America emerged as the largest region in the PNH treatment market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region within the forecast period covered in the Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria PNH Treatment Global Market Report 2025.

