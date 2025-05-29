Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2025: History, Significance, Wishes To Share With Loved Ones Check Here
Maharana Pratap was born as the eldest among 25 sons of Maharana Udai Singh II, the ruler of Mewar. A member of the Sisodia clan of Rajputs, he is revered across Rajasthan, particularly by royal families, for his unmatched bravery and valour.Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2025: History
Renowned for his unyielding resistance against the Mughal Empire, Maharana Pratap is best known for the Battle of Haldighati and the Battle of Dewair, where he fiercely defended his kingdom.
Notably, he defeated Mughal Emperor Akbar in successive confrontations in 1577, 1578, and 1579.Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2025: How is it celebrate?
Each year, Maharana Pratap Jayanti is celebrated with great fervour. People honour his legacy by visiting his statues, organizing grand parades, and performing religious rituals.
Across the country, pujas, cultural programs, and debates are held to pay tribute to the legendary Rajput king and his indomitable spirit.
(This is a developing story)
