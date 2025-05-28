BTS ARMY In UAE: Catch J-Hope Live In Concert Near You
Couldn't travel to see j-hope in concert? Well, j-hope is coming to you!
BTS ARMYs and j-hope stans in the UAE can head to VOX Cinemas this Saturday, and catch the 'ray of sunshine' in concert live!
The concert screening marks the BTS member's first solo world tour finale , broadcasted live from Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan.
Vox Cinemas is the only cinema exhibitor to screen - j-hope tour 'hope on the stage' in Japan: Live Viewing'. You can grab your tickets using the cinema's website.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.Setlist
While ARMYs in the UAE may not be able to witness the star perform live right now, they will be able to get a glimpse into the live experience by watching j-hope's live stage performance.
If you're planning to grab your lightstick and sing along to every song, then here's what the setlist could look like:What if... Pandora's Box
Arson STOP
MORE on the street
lock/unlock i don't know
i wonder... Trivia : Just Dance (BTS song)
Sweet Dreams (Live debut) 1 Verse
Base Line HANGSANG
Airplane (Live debut) Airplane pt.2 (BTS song)
MIC Drop (BTS song) Silver Spoon (BTS song)
Dis-ease (BTS song) Outro: Ego (BTS song)
Daydream Chicken Noodle SoupPlay Video
Hope World Encore = (Equal Sign)
Future NEURON
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- Wisdomelite Trading Center Launches Custom Risk Control Tools For Traders
- Bitmex Launches Market May-Hem Trading Competition With A 310,000 USDT Prize Pool
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment