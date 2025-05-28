Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
BTS ARMY In UAE: Catch J-Hope Live In Concert Near You

BTS ARMY In UAE: Catch J-Hope Live In Concert Near You


2025-05-28 11:27:27
Couldn't travel to see j-hope in concert? Well, j-hope is coming to you!

BTS ARMYs and j-hope stans in the UAE can head to VOX Cinemas this Saturday, and catch the 'ray of sunshine' in concert live!

The concert screening marks the BTS member's first solo world tour finale , broadcasted live from Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan.

Vox Cinemas is the only cinema exhibitor to screen - j-hope tour 'hope on the stage' in Japan: Live Viewing'. You can grab your tickets using the cinema's website.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Setlist

While ARMYs in the UAE may not be able to witness the star perform live right now, they will be able to get a glimpse into the live experience by watching j-hope's live stage performance.

If you're planning to grab your lightstick and sing along to every song, then here's what the setlist could look like:

  • What if...

  • Pandora's Box

  • Arson

  • STOP

  • MORE

  • on the street

  • lock/unlock

  • i don't know

  • i wonder...

  • Trivia : Just Dance (BTS song)

  • Sweet Dreams (Live debut)

  • 1 Verse

  • Base Line

  • HANGSANG

  • Airplane (Live debut)

  • Airplane pt.2 (BTS song)

  • MIC Drop (BTS song)

  • Silver Spoon (BTS song)

  • Dis-ease (BTS song)

  • Outro: Ego (BTS song)

  • Daydream

  • Chicken Noodle SoupPlay Video

  • Hope World

  • Encore = (Equal Sign)

  • Future

  • NEURON

