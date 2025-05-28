BTS ARMY In UAE: Catch J-Hope Live In Concert Near You

Couldn't travel to see j-hope in concert? Well, j-hope is coming to you!

BTS ARMYs and j-hope stans in the UAE can head to VOX Cinemas this Saturday, and catch the 'ray of sunshine' in concert live!

The concert screening marks the BTS member's first solo world tour finale , broadcasted live from Kyocera Dome in Osaka, Japan.

Vox Cinemas is the only cinema exhibitor to screen - j-hope tour 'hope on the stage' in Japan: Live Viewing'. You can grab your tickets using the cinema's website.

Setlist

While ARMYs in the UAE may not be able to witness the star perform live right now, they will be able to get a glimpse into the live experience by watching j-hope's live stage performance.

If you're planning to grab your lightstick and sing along to every song, then here's what the setlist could look like:

What if...Pandora's Box

ArsonSTOP

MOREon the street

lock/unlocki don't know

i wonder...Trivia : Just Dance (BTS song)

Sweet Dreams (Live debut)1 Verse

Base LineHANGSANG

Airplane (Live debut)Airplane pt.2 (BTS song)

MIC Drop (BTS song)Silver Spoon (BTS song)

Dis-ease (BTS song)Outro: Ego (BTS song)

DaydreamChicken Noodle SoupPlay Video

Hope WorldEncore = (Equal Sign)

FutureNEURON