Psychedelicnewsbreaks Lophora Aps Doses First Subjects In Phase 1 Trial Of Psychedelic-Based CNS Drug LPH-5

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Lophora , a Danish biotech advancing next-generation psychedelic therapies, announced the first subjects have been dosed in its Phase 1 clinical trial of LPH-5, a novel serotonergic compound targeting central nervous system disorders. The trial, conducted by Biotrial in Rennes, France, is evaluating safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of both single and multiple ascending doses in healthy volunteers.

LPH-5 is engineered for targeted serotonin receptor engagement and designed to provide therapeutic benefits without the hallucinogenic effects commonly associated with traditional psychedelics. A preliminary data review is scheduled for June 17, 2025, with topline results expected in Q4. Company executives described the milestone as a major validation of years of research and a first step toward addressing treatment-resistant depression and other neuropsychiatric conditions.

About Lophora ApS

Lophora is a clinical-stage CNS drug discovery company developing novel, next-generation, rapid-acting medicines to treat neurological and psychiatric disorders, such as depressive, anxiety, eating, and mood disorders, PTSD, and substance use disorders.

The company has identified and patented a new class of proprietary ligands. The lead compound LPH-5 is a highly selective small-molecule agonist of the Serotonin 5-HT2AR and exhibits robust CNS exposure, target engagement and efficacy in animal models of depression. LPH-5 has now entered Phase I trials.

After being spun out from University of Copenhagen Lophora has been funded by BII (Novo Nordisk Foundation), Venture Funds, family offices and experienced biotech investors.

