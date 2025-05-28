Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
More Rains Likely From May 29: Met

More Rains Likely From May 29: Met


2025-05-28 07:05:31
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Meteorological Department has forecast a significant change in weather across Jammu & Kashmir, beginning the evening of May 29 and continuing through May 31. The region is likely to witness moderate to heavy rainfall in most plains, raising the risk of waterlogging in low-lying areas and potential disruption to daily life.

In the higher reaches, particularly Zojila, Sonamarg, Drass, and Kargil, moderate snowfall with isolated heavy spells is expected. These conditions may impact travel through mountain passes, and both residents and tourists have been urged to exercise caution.

Ahead of this spell, scattered rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds are expected to hit isolated parts of the region this afternoon, marking the onset of the changing weather pattern.

Authorities have advised the public to stay updated with official advisories and take necessary precautions, especially in vulnerable and high-altitude areas.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Read Also Video- Storm Watch: Heavy Rains, Hailstorms Rock Kashmir Heavy Rains, Hailstorms Lash Kashmir, Flights Disrupted

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000
Donate Now Donate Now

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN28052025000215011059ID1109607968

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search