More Rains Likely From May 29: Met

In the higher reaches, particularly Zojila, Sonamarg, Drass, and Kargil, moderate snowfall with isolated heavy spells is expected. These conditions may impact travel through mountain passes, and both residents and tourists have been urged to exercise caution.

Ahead of this spell, scattered rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds are expected to hit isolated parts of the region this afternoon, marking the onset of the changing weather pattern.

Authorities have advised the public to stay updated with official advisories and take necessary precautions, especially in vulnerable and high-altitude areas.

