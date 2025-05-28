Aesculap And Ascendco Health Extend Strategic Partnership To Expand Surgical Instrument Tracking Across U.S. Health Systems

CENTER VALLEY, Pa., May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aesculap, Inc. (Aesculap), an industry leader in sterile processing and operating room solutions, is pleased to announce the extension of its partnership with Ascendco Health, an innovative health tech company, for another ten years. The partnership, which began five years ago, aims to transform perioperative workflows by combining Aesculap's industry-leading expertise in surgical instrumentation and sterile processing with Ascendco Health's proprietary asset management technology.

By extending the partnership, both companies reaffirm their commitment to delivering the most comprehensive software solution for surgical asset management, quality, staffing, regulatory compliance and real-time inventory visibility. This continued collaboration will further enable health systems to drive operational efficiency, reduce waste, enhance patient care and improve overall perioperative performance.

"The progress we've made together demonstrates the strength of our partnership and the power of joining Aesculap's sterile processing capabilities with Ascendco Health's data-driven technology," said Bob Sowinski, Corporate Vice President, Aesculap, Inc. "This extension allows us to continue driving measurable improvements in perioperative efficiency and broaden the scope and impact of our solutions, creating lasting value for our customers and the patients they serve."

To date, the partnership has driven improvements for more than 200 healthcare facilities by helping optimize surgical workflows, reduce operational costs and improve the overall delivery of patient care. By combining Aesculap's proven track record in surgical asset management with Ascendco Health's data visualization and analytics capabilities, the companies have provided health systems with the tools needed to make informed decisions, streamline operations and drive continuous improvement in perioperative processes.

Brian Reed, CEO of Ascendco Health, commented, "This partnership drives innovation and connectivity between Aesculap and hospitals, with Ascendco Health's analytics at the core, to transform care delivery and maximize impact on surgical efficiency and resource utilization. We are pleased to continue supporting Aesculap's ability to deliver smarter, data-driven solutions that enhance value for its customers."

