ON Partners Recognized By Forbes Magazine As One Of America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms For Seventh Consecutive Year

CLEVELAND, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ON Partners , a retained executive search firm building C-level and board leadership teams for high-growth public, private equity, and venture capital-backed companies, has been named to Forbes Magazine's list of America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms for the seventh consecutive year . Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista for the prestigious annual list, which ranks firms based on survey responses from more than 16,700 recruiters, HR managers, hiring managers and recent job candidates.

ON Partners' numbers tell a similar story of satisfied clients and successful executive search placements: 85% of clients return for a second search, 95% of new business comes from referrals, and 97% of executive placements are still in their positions two years later.

ON Partners is an executive search partner and trusted advisor to companies across a wide range of industries and has spearheaded recent C-level placements with Peloton , Nvidia , Later , Advance Auto Parts , Vista Equity Partners , Francisco Partners , Adeptia and Brightspot , to name a few.

“We offer our clients a search process that is centered around a high-touch, high-tech, high-trust, and high-speed experience,” said Bryan Buck, managing partner at ON Partners.“The fact that ON Partners has been ranked on this prestigious Forbes list for seven years running speaks to the consistency of excellence – and human-first approach – that our clients have come to expect from us in helping them find leaders who can transform their company's future.”

ON Partners adds value to the marketplace throughout the year with several research reports that provide insight and analysis on the state of play on important topics in the industry. These include The Women's Report , The Private Equity Talent Trends Report and The CEO Report , to name a few.

About ON Partners

In a high-tech world, our difference is human. ON Partners is a pure-play retained executive search firm building C-level and board leadership teams for high-growth private and public companies, private equity, and venture capital. With a partner-led, high-touch model, clients gain direct access to seasoned partners who lead every search. Our boutique structure enables speed and precision while delivering elite talent. ON Partners is the most referred executive search firm in the industry- 85% of our clients return for a second search, 95% of new business comes from referrals, and clients and candidates rate their experience with us 4.9 out of 5. Consistently ranked among the top 20 retained executive search firms in the U.S., ON Partners has been recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms and has appeared on the Inc. 500/5000 List nine times.

