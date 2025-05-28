Military Denies Reports Of 50,000 Russian Troops Redeploying For Kharkiv Offensive
According to Ukrinform, the press service of Kharkiv Operational and Tactical Group said this in a statement on Telegram .
"The information from foreign media about the deployment of a 50,000-strong Russian group to the Ukrainian border for an offensive on Kharkiv is false,” the statement reads.
The statement comes in response to reports from some foreign outlets citing "Western analysts," who alleged that Russia was preparing for a large-scale offensive on Kharkiv by relocating 50,000 troops from Kursk to the border with the Kharkiv region.Read also: War update: 216 clashes on frontline on Tuesday, fiercest fighting near Pokrovsk
The Kharkiv Operational and Tactical Group urged both domestic and international media to verify information carefully before publication. "If there are any questions, we encourage media representatives to reach out to the communication units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine for clarification," the statement added.
As earlier reported, The Military Watch wrote that the Russian Armed Forces have redeployed a large contingent of approximately 50,000 personnel from Russia's Kursk region to Ukraine's Kharkiv region.
