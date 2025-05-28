The Stanton House Opens June 10Th In The Heart Of Mystic

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Nestled in the heart of Mystic with breathtaking panoramic views of the Mystic River and the iconic Bascule Bridge, The Stanton House is designed for discerning travelers seeking an intimate, high-end experience. Whether for bridal parties, family reunions, friends' getaways, or romantic escapes, these thoughtfully curated suites blend modern amenities with classic New England charm.

The Stanton House features 10 exquisitely designed suites, each offering a seamless blend of comfort and elegance. Guests can choose from Riverview Penthouses with expansive balconies, fireplaces, and sweeping views, Premier Guest Rooms with separate living areas and kitchens, and Standard Guestrooms that provide cozy yet sophisticated accommodations. For those seeking more space, Deluxe Suites combine multiple rooms, creating an ideal setting for families or groups.

The Stanton House main floor functions as an event space, evoking the charm of a captain's library with modern elegance. Featuring rich wood accents, nautical décor, and sweeping Mystic River views, the venue accommodates up to 40 guests - ideal for intimate gatherings, corporate events, or special celebrations. This sophisticated setting is complemented by catering from James Beard Award-winning Chef David Standridge and an expert events team dedicated to creating unforgettable experiences.

"The Stanton House is a natural evolution of our commitment to exceptional hospitality," said Amanda Arling, President of The Whaler's Inn. "We are thrilled to offer our guests an unparalleled experience in downtown Mystic, where history and modern luxury seamlessly intertwine. "

The Stanton House is currently accepting reservations for the summer. Rates range from $640 per night for a Premier Guest Room to $965 per night for a Deluxe Suite, with Riverview Penthouse rates starting at $735 per night midweek.

The Stanton House is the latest addition to Mystic's evolving landscape, solidifying its status as a must-visit destination for travelers seeking world-class hospitality, exceptional dining, and immersive experiences. With celebrated culinary talent, a thriving arts and culture scene, and a waterfront steeped in maritime history, Mystic continues to captivate visitors from near and far.

About The Whaler's Inn

Located in the heart of downtown Mystic, The Whaler's Inn is a beloved boutique hotel known for its warm hospitality, historic charm, and unparalleled waterfront location. With the addition of The Stanton House, The Whaler's Inn continues to redefine luxury in one of New England's most iconic destinations.

Media Contact:

Helen Patrikis

631-553-1370

[email protected]

SOURCE The Whaler's Inn