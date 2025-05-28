Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Musk Criticizes Trump-Backed Spending Legislation


2025-05-28 08:28:42
(MENAFN) In a televised discussion aired on a broadcaster, tech mogul Elon Musk voiced serious reservations about a significant domestic policy initiative strongly supported by U.S. Leader Donald Trump.

This legislation, which was recently approved by Republican lawmakers in the executive branch, has sparked debate due to its financial consequences and potential effects on federal efficiency programs.

During the interview, Musk underscored his dissatisfaction with the bill’s economic strategy.

He criticized its contribution to the national debt and its potential to disrupt ongoing efforts at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

“I was disappointed to see the massive spending bill, frankly, which increases the budget deficit, not just decreases it, and undermines the work that the DOGE team is doing,” Musk stated in his remarks to a news agency.

Officially known as the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, the legislation encompasses several components: the continuation of Trump’s 2017 tax reforms, stricter employment conditions for Medicaid beneficiaries, expanded allocations for border enforcement, and a reduction in tax incentives supporting renewable energy projects.

According to figures released by the Congressional Budget Office, the proposed policy could elevate the national deficit by an estimated USD3.8 trillion over the next decade.

Musk also commented on the legislation’s scope and appeal, stating, “I think a bill can be big or it can be beautiful,” before adding, “But I don't know if it can be both. My personal opinion.”

Although the bill has yet to undergo a Senate decision, Musk’s candid critique reveals a notable divergence from Trump's policy direction — a rare occurrence given their past alignment on several issues.

Despite having stepped away from a hands-on leadership role at DOGE, Musk continues to helm companies such as Tesla, SpaceX, and the platform X.

Previously, he had spearheaded austerity measures across federal departments — actions that prompted legal scrutiny and concern from both political parties.

