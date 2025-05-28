403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Musk Criticizes Trump-Backed Spending Legislation
(MENAFN) In a televised discussion aired on a broadcaster, tech mogul Elon Musk voiced serious reservations about a significant domestic policy initiative strongly supported by U.S. Leader Donald Trump.
This legislation, which was recently approved by Republican lawmakers in the executive branch, has sparked debate due to its financial consequences and potential effects on federal efficiency programs.
During the interview, Musk underscored his dissatisfaction with the bill’s economic strategy.
He criticized its contribution to the national debt and its potential to disrupt ongoing efforts at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
“I was disappointed to see the massive spending bill, frankly, which increases the budget deficit, not just decreases it, and undermines the work that the DOGE team is doing,” Musk stated in his remarks to a news agency.
Officially known as the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, the legislation encompasses several components: the continuation of Trump’s 2017 tax reforms, stricter employment conditions for Medicaid beneficiaries, expanded allocations for border enforcement, and a reduction in tax incentives supporting renewable energy projects.
According to figures released by the Congressional Budget Office, the proposed policy could elevate the national deficit by an estimated USD3.8 trillion over the next decade.
Musk also commented on the legislation’s scope and appeal, stating, “I think a bill can be big or it can be beautiful,” before adding, “But I don't know if it can be both. My personal opinion.”
Although the bill has yet to undergo a Senate decision, Musk’s candid critique reveals a notable divergence from Trump's policy direction — a rare occurrence given their past alignment on several issues.
Despite having stepped away from a hands-on leadership role at DOGE, Musk continues to helm companies such as Tesla, SpaceX, and the platform X.
Previously, he had spearheaded austerity measures across federal departments — actions that prompted legal scrutiny and concern from both political parties.
This legislation, which was recently approved by Republican lawmakers in the executive branch, has sparked debate due to its financial consequences and potential effects on federal efficiency programs.
During the interview, Musk underscored his dissatisfaction with the bill’s economic strategy.
He criticized its contribution to the national debt and its potential to disrupt ongoing efforts at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
“I was disappointed to see the massive spending bill, frankly, which increases the budget deficit, not just decreases it, and undermines the work that the DOGE team is doing,” Musk stated in his remarks to a news agency.
Officially known as the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, the legislation encompasses several components: the continuation of Trump’s 2017 tax reforms, stricter employment conditions for Medicaid beneficiaries, expanded allocations for border enforcement, and a reduction in tax incentives supporting renewable energy projects.
According to figures released by the Congressional Budget Office, the proposed policy could elevate the national deficit by an estimated USD3.8 trillion over the next decade.
Musk also commented on the legislation’s scope and appeal, stating, “I think a bill can be big or it can be beautiful,” before adding, “But I don't know if it can be both. My personal opinion.”
Although the bill has yet to undergo a Senate decision, Musk’s candid critique reveals a notable divergence from Trump's policy direction — a rare occurrence given their past alignment on several issues.
Despite having stepped away from a hands-on leadership role at DOGE, Musk continues to helm companies such as Tesla, SpaceX, and the platform X.
Previously, he had spearheaded austerity measures across federal departments — actions that prompted legal scrutiny and concern from both political parties.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- Wisdomelite Trading Center Launches Custom Risk Control Tools For Traders
- Bitmex Launches Market May-Hem Trading Competition With A 310,000 USDT Prize Pool
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment