EMA Webinar To Reveal Proven Network Strategies For Today's Multi-Cloud Hybrid Environments
EMA research reveals a growing reliance on hybrid architectures, which blend on-premises data centers, colocation facilities, and public cloud platforms. In fact, 56% of enterprises now operate in multi-cloud environments , leveraging two or more public cloud providers for IaaS or PaaS. Yet despite this adoption, only 25% of organizations report complete success in building and operating hybrid, multi-cloud networks.
"Too many enterprises have siloed networks across their hybrid, multi-cloud networks," McGillicuddy said. "They use the networking tools native to their various cloud providers, which increases complexity and challenges their ability to build and manage infrastructure consistently across clouds and data centers."
This research-based webinar will share findings from a recent EMA study of 354 IT professionals and provide a practical roadmap for organizations seeking to improve their network outcomes. Key topics will include:
-
The top challenges companies face with managing IP address space and DNS across multi-cloud networks
How network teams can deliver more success by building partnerships with cloud teams, centralizing management of network services, and establishing a source of truth about cloud networks
The key benefits enterprises experience when they build an effective hybrid, multi-cloud network
The webinar is Wednesday, June 4 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern. Registration is available at:
About EMA
Founded in 1996, EMA is a leading IT research and consulting firm dedicated to delivering actionable insights across the evolving technology landscape. Through independent research, market analysis, and vendor evaluations, we empower organizations to make well-informed technology decisions. Our team of analysts combines practical experience with a deep understanding of industry best practices and emerging vendor solutions to help clients achieve their strategic objectives. Learn more about EMA research, analysis, and consulting services at and follow them on X and LinkedIn .
SOURCE Enterprise Management Associates
