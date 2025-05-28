403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Health-tech Startup Kyno Redefines Primary Care with “Doctor At Home in 20 Minut”s”
(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) New Delhi May 28, 2025: Kyno Health, o’e of India’s fastest-growing health-tech platforms in the primary care space, has announced the launch of it“ innovative “Doctor at Home”in 20 Minutes” service across Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru.
This first-of-its-kind offering is set to redefine how Indian’urban households’ access timely, trusted medical care by delivering qualified doctors d’rectly to patients’ homes in as little as 20 minutes for a 30-minute consultation. The consultation can be easily booked by visiting Kyno Health portal. The doctors arrive fully equipped with essential medical consumables. Post-consultation, diagnostic tests and nursing services are available, along with proactive follow-ups and continued assistance until full recovery.
Previously operating with a 60-minute consultation promise, Kyno Health has now reduced that time to just 20 minutes by optimizing logistics and enhancing its tech integration. The move marks a significant leap in patient-centric innovation in India’s healthcare delivery system.
Since its inception in 2023, Kyno has completed over 20,000 doctor-at-home visits and achieved an impressive 91 percent patient satisfaction score. The platform aims to bring dignity, efficiency, and ease to one of the most critical aspects of healthcare: immediate access to a doctor when a person feels unwell.
Ind’a’s healthcare sector is projected to reach $610 billion by 2026. However, the primary care seg—ent—often the first point of contact for most pa—ients—remains underserved and overlooked. Challenges such as long waiting times, lack of transparency, inconsistent quality standards, and difficulty in finding trustworthy providers continue to plague the system. Kyno Health aims to close this gap by building a doctor-led, technology-enabled ecosystem that empowers patients to receive quality care in the comfort of their homes.
Aditya Gupta, Founder of Kyno Health, emphasized the urgency and purpose driving the ’latform’s miss“on.
“Every minute a patient spends waiting for medical care is a minute too long. This belief has’driven Kyno’s mission from day one. By bringing experienced doctors to patients' homes within ’0 minutes, we’re eliminating barriers that have traditionally separated people from quality healthcare. The impact extends be—on’ convenience—we’re helping patients address health concerns earlier, before they escalate into more serious conditions. Our vision is to create a healthcare ecosystem where seeking medical attention becomes as frictionless as ordering food or booking a ride, fundamentally transforming how India appr”aches primary care,” he said.
Kyno’s medical services are designed to serve a wide r—nge of healthcare needs—from seasonal illnesses to long-term chronic conditions such as diabetes and hypertension. Their service offerings also include IV drips, vaccinations, nursing services, medicine delivery, and at-home diagnostic tests. These are delivered by rigorously vetted medical professionals under the “ompany's proprietary “D”ctor Excellence Framework,” which includes more than ten technical assessments and a 30-day on-ground training program. The result is a highly trained medical team that has earned the platform a 4.9-star Google rating and a 25 percent repeat rate among patients.
With a current footprint in Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, and Bengaluru, Kyno is planning to expand to over 15 cities in 2025. To support this expansion and build advanced tech infrastructure, the company is preparing to raise its next round of funding from leading healthcare-focused venture capital firms.
As Kyno continues to grow, it remains committed to transforming how Indian families approach healthcare—making it timely, trustworthy, and truly personal.
This first-of-its-kind offering is set to redefine how Indian’urban households’ access timely, trusted medical care by delivering qualified doctors d’rectly to patients’ homes in as little as 20 minutes for a 30-minute consultation. The consultation can be easily booked by visiting Kyno Health portal. The doctors arrive fully equipped with essential medical consumables. Post-consultation, diagnostic tests and nursing services are available, along with proactive follow-ups and continued assistance until full recovery.
Previously operating with a 60-minute consultation promise, Kyno Health has now reduced that time to just 20 minutes by optimizing logistics and enhancing its tech integration. The move marks a significant leap in patient-centric innovation in India’s healthcare delivery system.
Since its inception in 2023, Kyno has completed over 20,000 doctor-at-home visits and achieved an impressive 91 percent patient satisfaction score. The platform aims to bring dignity, efficiency, and ease to one of the most critical aspects of healthcare: immediate access to a doctor when a person feels unwell.
Ind’a’s healthcare sector is projected to reach $610 billion by 2026. However, the primary care seg—ent—often the first point of contact for most pa—ients—remains underserved and overlooked. Challenges such as long waiting times, lack of transparency, inconsistent quality standards, and difficulty in finding trustworthy providers continue to plague the system. Kyno Health aims to close this gap by building a doctor-led, technology-enabled ecosystem that empowers patients to receive quality care in the comfort of their homes.
Aditya Gupta, Founder of Kyno Health, emphasized the urgency and purpose driving the ’latform’s miss“on.
“Every minute a patient spends waiting for medical care is a minute too long. This belief has’driven Kyno’s mission from day one. By bringing experienced doctors to patients' homes within ’0 minutes, we’re eliminating barriers that have traditionally separated people from quality healthcare. The impact extends be—on’ convenience—we’re helping patients address health concerns earlier, before they escalate into more serious conditions. Our vision is to create a healthcare ecosystem where seeking medical attention becomes as frictionless as ordering food or booking a ride, fundamentally transforming how India appr”aches primary care,” he said.
Kyno’s medical services are designed to serve a wide r—nge of healthcare needs—from seasonal illnesses to long-term chronic conditions such as diabetes and hypertension. Their service offerings also include IV drips, vaccinations, nursing services, medicine delivery, and at-home diagnostic tests. These are delivered by rigorously vetted medical professionals under the “ompany's proprietary “D”ctor Excellence Framework,” which includes more than ten technical assessments and a 30-day on-ground training program. The result is a highly trained medical team that has earned the platform a 4.9-star Google rating and a 25 percent repeat rate among patients.
With a current footprint in Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, and Bengaluru, Kyno is planning to expand to over 15 cities in 2025. To support this expansion and build advanced tech infrastructure, the company is preparing to raise its next round of funding from leading healthcare-focused venture capital firms.
As Kyno continues to grow, it remains committed to transforming how Indian families approach healthcare—making it timely, trustworthy, and truly personal.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- Wisdomelite Trading Center Launches Custom Risk Control Tools For Traders
- Bitmex Launches Market May-Hem Trading Competition With A 310,000 USDT Prize Pool
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment