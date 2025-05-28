403
Bollywood Music Sensation Arijit Singh Set to Entertain Fans Like Never Before at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, on 19th December 2025
(MENAFN- Tactics PR) Fans of Bollywood music are in for a spectacular treat as the sensational singer Arijit Singh is set to grace the stage at Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, on 19th December 2025. The maestro behind some of the most iconic hits in Indian cinema will perform live in what promises to be an unforgettable evening of soulful melodies, electrifying performances, and magical moments.
Organized by Midas Events & Eva Live Middle East and in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, this one-night-only concert will showcase Arijit Singh’s unparalleled talent and charisma. Known for his versatility and emotional depth, Arijit has captivated audiences worldwide with chart-toppers such as Tum Hi Ho, Channa Mereya, Kesariya, and Gerua. From heartwarming ballads to high-energy anthems, the show is set to deliver an extraordinary musical journey that will leave fans spellbound.
The concert will be held at the state-of-the-art Etihad Arena, the largest indoor entertainment venue in the Middle East, located on the iconic Yas Island. With its world-class acoustics and cutting-edge facilities, the arena provides the perfect backdrop for an artist of Arijit Singh’s stature to connect with his fans like never before.
Tickets for this much-anticipated event are now available for purchase on etihadarena& platinumlist.net. Fans are encouraged to secure their seats early to avoid missing out on this once-in-a-lifetime experience.
Speaking about the upcoming concert, Deepak Pawar, Partner at Midas Events LLC, added: “Music has the power to unite people, and Arijit Singh’s music transcends boundaries. This concert is a celebration of art, culture, and passion, and we couldn’t be more excited to host it at the magnificent Etihad Arena. It’s going to be a night to remember!”
Deepak Choudhary, Partner at Eva Live Middle East, said: “Arijit Singh is not just a singer; he is a phenomenon who has redefined Bollywood music and touched millions of hearts worldwide. We are thrilled to bring his magic to Abu Dhabi and create an unforgettable evening for fans across the UAE and beyond.”
Arijit Singh’s live performances are renowned for their emotional intensity, immersive energy, and ability to connect with audiences on a deeply personal level. With a live band, stunning visuals, and a carefully curated setlist of his biggest hits, the Abu Dhabi concert promises to be a breathtaking celebration of Bollywood music and culture.
Event Details at a Glance:
● ● ● ● ●
Artist: Arijit Singh
Venue: Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi
Date: Friday, 19th December 2025
Time: 7:00 PM onwards
Tickets:
•Etihad Arena -
•Platinumlist -
•Virgin Tickets -
Join us for an extraordinary night of music and memories with one of the most beloved voices of our time.
Note to readers- We would like to inform you that the Arijit Singh live concert, originally scheduled for 9 May 2025, has been rescheduled to 19 December 2025. Tickets already purchased will be automatically transferred to the new date.
If you are unable to attend the rescheduled date and require a refund, please contact your relevant point of purchase before 28 May 2025 - Etihad Arena, Platinumlist or Virgin Tickets. No refund request will be accepted after 28 May 2025.
