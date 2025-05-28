403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Diplomat: GCC Backs Transparency, Good Governance Initiatives
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, May 28 (KUNA) -- The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is committed to throwing weight behind international initiatives to prop up transparency and good governance, said Kuwait's Ambassador in Austria and its Permanent Representative to the UN in Vienna Talal Al-Fassam.
Al-Fassam, who doubles as the current chief of the Council of GCC Ambassadors in Vienna, made the remarks to KUNA on Wednesday following the council's periodical gathering, which included a fruitful meeting with Dean of the International Anti-Corruption Academy Prof. Slagjana Taseva.
He said that the meeting came in the context of continued diplomatic efforts to consolidate bilateral and multilateral relations and broaden areas of multilateral cooperation in order to serve mutual interests and values.
He elaborated that the meeting had focused on ways of developing cooperation between the GCC and the academy in the fields of training, capacity-building and exchange of expertise in the area of fighting corruption and promoting integrity.
Al-Fassam underlined that the GCC attaches much significance to this vital domain as being a core pillar of attaining sustainable development and establishing confidence in institutions.
He spoke highly of the International Anti-Corruption Academy's pioneering anti-corruption role and its status as a prestigious global platform for training personnel and building effective anti-corruption partnerships. (end)
amq
Al-Fassam, who doubles as the current chief of the Council of GCC Ambassadors in Vienna, made the remarks to KUNA on Wednesday following the council's periodical gathering, which included a fruitful meeting with Dean of the International Anti-Corruption Academy Prof. Slagjana Taseva.
He said that the meeting came in the context of continued diplomatic efforts to consolidate bilateral and multilateral relations and broaden areas of multilateral cooperation in order to serve mutual interests and values.
He elaborated that the meeting had focused on ways of developing cooperation between the GCC and the academy in the fields of training, capacity-building and exchange of expertise in the area of fighting corruption and promoting integrity.
Al-Fassam underlined that the GCC attaches much significance to this vital domain as being a core pillar of attaining sustainable development and establishing confidence in institutions.
He spoke highly of the International Anti-Corruption Academy's pioneering anti-corruption role and its status as a prestigious global platform for training personnel and building effective anti-corruption partnerships. (end)
amq
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- Wisdomelite Trading Center Launches Custom Risk Control Tools For Traders
- Bitmex Launches Market May-Hem Trading Competition With A 310,000 USDT Prize Pool
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment