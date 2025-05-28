Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Lithuania Sues Belarus Over Migrant Dispute

2025-05-28 04:26:48
(MENAFN) Lithuania is demanding over EURO200 million (approximately USD227 million) in compensation from Belarus in relation to a migrant crisis that Vilnius alleges was purposefully instigated by Minsk, according to a report from local news outlet.

The crisis began in 2021, when Belarus became a significant pathway for migrants originating from the Middle East who were trying to enter the European Union.

Although Poland experienced the largest impact, both Latvia and Lithuania were also affected by the influx.

The Belarusian government has rejected accusations of enabling illegal migration and has, in turn, blamed EU countries for alleged mistreatment of asylum seekers.

As detailed in the news outlet’s report on Monday, which references Lithuania’s Ministry of Justice, the compensation claim is part of a legal case submitted the previous week to the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

In this case, Lithuania accuses Belarus of violating international responsibilities by failing to protect their mutual frontier.

“The Republic of Lithuania’s complaint states that the country will seek reparations, and (…) the preliminary estimated damage exceeds €200 million,” the ministry informed the news outlet.

The statement added that this estimate represents expenditures made by Lithuanian authorities between 2021 and 2023, and could be subject to adjustments.

The costs outlined in the legal complaint include the establishment of physical barriers, enhancements to border monitoring infrastructure, and the mobilization of an “unprecedented” number of border security personnel.

