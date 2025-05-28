Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Appeals to Restore Controversial Migrant Deportation Policy

2025-05-28 04:21:21
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump has petitioned the Supreme Court to restore his administration’s policy permitting the deportation of migrants to third countries, including conflict zones such as South Sudan, a news agency reported Tuesday.

This move marks the latest effort to revive a highly disputed immigration policy that allows officials to deport individuals not only to their home countries but also to third nations where they may face serious dangers—without prior notification or opportunities for legal challenge.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) implemented this rule soon after Trump took office, granting immigration authorities the power to send migrants to countries with which they have no established legal or familial connections.

Trump’s legal counsel maintains that this policy is essential for tackling what they describe as an escalating illegal immigration crisis along the southern border.

The appeal comes in response to a March ruling by US District Judge Brian Murphy, who halted the administration’s practice of transferring detainees to South Sudan without following due legal process. The judge mandated that migrants must receive written notice and be given the chance to prove credible fear of harm in the receiving country.

Murphy, appointed during the Biden administration, subsequently accused DHS of defying the court’s directive by attempting deportations after business hours, when detainees typically lack access to legal assistance.

