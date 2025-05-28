Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iranian Leader mediates in indirect nuclear discussions

2025-05-28 04:04:36
(MENAFN) Iranian Leader Masoud Pezeshkian started a formal trip which lasts 2 days to Oman on Tuesday, gathering with Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said and supervising the inking of a chain of two sided deals, while Muscat resumes its part as a middle negotiator of indirect nuclear discussions between Tehran and Washington.

An Omanian state media organization stated that the two sides inked a chain of two sided deals including, 5 collaboration deals, 10 memo of agreement, as well as 3 supervision programs in a meeting at Al Alam Palace.

The agency also reported that Pezeshkian got to Muscat on Tuesday as the Omani chief authority has called him in.

Adding that Pezeshkian voiced appreciation to Oman’s "active and constructive role" in assisting the discussions with the US.

He stated in the discussions with the Omani sultan "we appreciate the efforts of our friendly and brotherly nation, Oman, in mediating the negotiations, and we hope this process leads to favorable outcomes.”

