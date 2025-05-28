403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iranian Leader mediates in indirect nuclear discussions
(MENAFN) Iranian Leader Masoud Pezeshkian started a formal trip which lasts 2 days to Oman on Tuesday, gathering with Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said and supervising the inking of a chain of two sided deals, while Muscat resumes its part as a middle negotiator of indirect nuclear discussions between Tehran and Washington.
An Omanian state media organization stated that the two sides inked a chain of two sided deals including, 5 collaboration deals, 10 memo of agreement, as well as 3 supervision programs in a meeting at Al Alam Palace.
The agency also reported that Pezeshkian got to Muscat on Tuesday as the Omani chief authority has called him in.
Adding that Pezeshkian voiced appreciation to Oman’s "active and constructive role" in assisting the discussions with the US.
He stated in the discussions with the Omani sultan "we appreciate the efforts of our friendly and brotherly nation, Oman, in mediating the negotiations, and we hope this process leads to favorable outcomes.”
An Omanian state media organization stated that the two sides inked a chain of two sided deals including, 5 collaboration deals, 10 memo of agreement, as well as 3 supervision programs in a meeting at Al Alam Palace.
The agency also reported that Pezeshkian got to Muscat on Tuesday as the Omani chief authority has called him in.
Adding that Pezeshkian voiced appreciation to Oman’s "active and constructive role" in assisting the discussions with the US.
He stated in the discussions with the Omani sultan "we appreciate the efforts of our friendly and brotherly nation, Oman, in mediating the negotiations, and we hope this process leads to favorable outcomes.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Bitmex Unveils AI-Powered VIP Trading Reports In Partnership With Hoc-Trade
- Wisdomelite Trading Center Launches Custom Risk Control Tools For Traders
- Bitmex Launches Market May-Hem Trading Competition With A 310,000 USDT Prize Pool
- Ex-Cardano CMO Maverick Adam Bates Jumps Ship To XION As Chief Marketing Officer
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment