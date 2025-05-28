403
Trump declares possibility of exiting Ukraine discussions
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump is reportedly considering pulling out of the Ukraine peace negotiations due to stalled progress, according to The New York Times. Sources cited by the outlet said Trump has shown little interest in escalating pressure on Russia through sanctions.
Following a recent phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump allegedly conveyed to several European leaders that he believes Putin feels confident about Russia’s position in the conflict. According to officials familiar with the discussion, Trump told allies that he does not intend to increase sanctions or apply additional pressure on Moscow.
“He said, essentially, ‘I’m out,’” a source told the NYT, suggesting Trump may be stepping back from the diplomatic process. It remains unclear whether he plans to continue providing military aid to Ukraine, as he has not yet approved further assistance packages and has often questioned the level of US involvement in the war.
Trump was reportedly taken aback by Russia’s firm stance on its peace conditions, which include Ukraine remaining neutral, undergoing demilitarization and “denazification,” and accepting the current territorial status quo.
A separate report from The Wall Street Journal echoed Trump’s growing frustration with the peace talks, noting that he might withdraw entirely if no progress is made. While there has been speculation about new US sanctions, no definitive decisions have been announced.
Trump also recently condemned Russia’s missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian cities, calling Putin “absolutely CRAZY.” In response, Moscow said these strikes were in retaliation for Ukraine’s intensified drone attacks inside Russian territory, claiming they were aimed at undermining the peace process.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov acknowledged that peace negotiations are emotionally charged but emphasized that President Putin’s actions are focused on safeguarding Russia’s security. He also commended the Trump administration's efforts to resolve the conflict.
