Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Outrage Erupts Over Netanyahu's Tunnel Visit Under Al Aqsa Mosque

Outrage Erupts Over Netanyahu's Tunnel Visit Under Al Aqsa Mosque


2025-05-28 01:08:33
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Huda Ata/Gulf News

Dubai- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, currently wanted by the International Criminal Court, released a video on Monday showing himself walking through a massive underground tunnel dug beneath the Al Aqsa Mosque, one of Islam's holiest sites, in a highly controversial move that has triggered regional condemnation.

The tunnel, which reportedly stretches from the neighbourhood of Silwan to the area directly underneath Al Aqsa, has long been a focal point of tension in Jerusalem.

In his address, delivered from inside the tunnel, Netanyahu declared that“Jerusalem will remain Israel's eternal capital” and vowed to urge other nations to recognize it as such and relocate their embassies.

The video was released on the 58th anniversary of Israel's 1967 occupation of East Jerusalem, and many observers interpreted the timing and the location as a deliberate and provocative message.

Read Also Israeli Strikes Kill 52 In Gaza, Including 36 In School-Turned Shelter: Medics Israeli 'Warning' Fire At Diplomats In West Bank Sparks Outcry

The video was released as Israeli settlers, under heavy military protection, staged large-scale incursions into the Al Aqsa compound, with more than 2,090 individuals documented by the Islamic Waqf as having entered the site in a single day.

Among them were senior Israeli officials, including National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, Negev and Galilee Minister Yitzhak Wasserlauf, and multiple members of the Knesset from the Likud, Jewish Power, and Religious Zionism parties.

The provocations extended into the streets. In Bab Al Amoud (Damascus Gate), hundreds of Israeli nationalists took part in the annual“Flag March”, waving Israeli flags, performing choreographed dances, and chanting inflammatory slogans such as“Death to Arabs” and“Flatten Gaza.”

Several participants carried banners with slogans like“Jerusalem is ours since 1967” and“Gaza will be ours in 2025,” further fueling concerns about expanding territorial ambitions.

The move has ignited anger across the Arab world, though the reaction has thus far been limited to statements of condemnation. Activists criticized what they called a shameful silence from international and regional actors, arguing that the lack of meaningful response has emboldened Israel to escalate its activities in occupied East Jerusalem.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000
Donate Now Donate Now

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN28052025000215011059ID1109603134

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search