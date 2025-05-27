Climate Change Driving More Americans, Canadians To Seek Out Coolcations When Traveling Abroad

More than 1/2 of North Americans want a cooler summer vacation, according to EF Go Ahead Tours and EF Ultimate Break.



"Across all three of EF World Journey's tour operator brands, an increasing group of American and Canadian travelers of all ages have inquired about summer tours that lessen the chance of high temperatures or heat exhaustion, especially as the impact of climate change increases temperatures across many traditionally popular destinations from June-August in the Northern Hemisphere," said Lael Kassis, Vice President, Market Development, EF Go Ahead Tours. "To answer this demand, we've curated tours in cooler destinations from Iceland to Ireland, from Scotland to Norway, and a plethora of tour experiences that promise great Summer adventures with historically cooler temperatures."

Travelers from Gen Z to Baby Boomers are calling out for amazing summer experiences where AC is optional, especially in destinations where AC might be ... let's say less of a reality.

New research from EF Ultimate Break and EF Go Ahead Tours, conducted by Qualtrics Research in May 2025, recently found that extreme summer heat is changing the international travel behaviors of more than half of North American travelers 18 years and older:



18-35-years: 57% of Gen Z and Millennial North American travelers the said extreme summer heat was influencing their international travel plans, with 74% saying they would be interested in traveling to a destination with cooler temperatures from June-August. The top cooler destinations favored include: 1) The Alps (Switzerland, Austria, France, Italy), 2) Australia or New Zealand (where it is winter from June-August in the Southern Hemisphere), and 3) Ireland.

Travelers 35 years and older: 53% of older Millennial, Gen X and Baby Boomer North American travelers the said extreme summer heat was influencing their international travel plans, with 69% saying they would be interested in traveling to a destination with cooler temperatures from June-August. The top cooler destinations favored include: 1) The Rocky Mountains (United States and Canada), 2) the Nordics (Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland), and 3) Australia or New Zealand.

The top turn offs of extreme heat for all North American travelers? Extreme heat:



limits my outdoor levels of activity

produces a strong personal dislike for "sweating" makes me worry about my tendency to experience "heat exhaustion."

So where to travel? Top tours within our coolcation collection include:

EF Ultimate Break

Iceland Summer Escape: From $2,479 before flights (6 days, 1 city)

Average Summer Temperature June-July-Aug: 9°C (48°F) to 25°C (77°F)

Why Go? Iceland is many things-it's beautiful, it's unique, and it's breathtaking. But perhaps most importantly, it's an escape from the everyday. Leave your worries behind and immerse yourself in a world of volcanoes, glaciers, waterfalls, and yes, even trolls.

Denmark, Sweden & Norway : From $3,039 before flights (11 days, 3 cities)

Average Summer Temperature June-July-Aug: 8°C (46°F) to 22°C (72°F)

Why Go? From the natural beauty of western Norway to the world's biggest small town, Stockholm, to the warm vibes (and even warmer citizens) of Copenhagen, Scandinavia is Europe's best kept-and prettiest-secret. Get ready to fall in love. Over and over.

Grand Tour of Ireland : From $1,859 before flights (9 days, 4 cities)

Average Summer Temperature June-July-Aug: 14-16°C (57-60°F)

Why Go? This is the Ireland you've always imagined: pub-lined streets, lush emerald countryside, historic castles and cathedrals, and more lakes and lochs than you can count. So, whether you're Irish to your core or only on March 17, there's plenty of good craic to go around.

Read all about the how much cooler your next tour can be during the summer, with more trips from EF Ultimate Break here:

EF Adventures

(New Tour!) Norway Multi-Adventure: Bergen & the Sognefjord Region

From $5,699 before flights (9 days)

Average Summer Temperature June-July-Aug: 10°C-25°C (50-77°F)

Why Go? From quaint, Viking-era waterside villages to dramatic, glacier-carved valleys, Norway's raw natural beauty is as extensive as its thousand-plus fjords. You'll start your adventure in the gateway to fjord country, Bergen, get your first taste of Norway's majestic mountains as you hike one of Bergen's seven peaks, Mt. Fløyen and feel the fresh sea breeze as you kayak through the UNESCO-listed Nærøyfjord, a narrow, practically pristine strip of water encased by staggering mountains on either side. You'll visit Sognefjord region-home to Norway's longest fjord-and get your adrenaline going on a glacier trek along Nigardsbreen Glacier's striking blue ice. Along the way, rewards come in the form of breathtaking views, a thrilling zipline experience, a rejuvenating fjordside sauna session, and the most Norwegian of them all-cold plunges in fresh glacier water.

(New Tour!) Scotland Hiking: The West Highland Way & Inner Hebrides Islands

From $5,099 before flights (9 days)

Average Summer Temperature June-July-Aug: 64°F (18°C) to 68°F (20°C)

Why Go? Epic trails through ancient lore and awe-inspiring lochs. Scotland's glittering lochs and deep, mountain-encased glens make the country a natural paradise for hikers-especially thanks to the bucket list West Highland Way, which runs through the Scottish Highlands. Mystical forests like Garadhban hold centuries of history, while rugged valleys and sweeping countryside are home to some of the most untouched nature in Europe. In the Loch Lomond region-immortalized in the famous Scottish folk song "The Bonnie Banks o' Loch Lomond" you'll see a few different stretches of the West Highland Way as it passes through wildflower-covered moorlands and peaks overlooking island-strewn lochs. In Oban, "The Gateway to the Isles," sip Scottish whisky at one of the country's oldest licensed distilleries before spending a full day exploring the Inner Hebrides on the Isle of Mull. Sample the Isle's famous cheddar at a local cheese farm before visiting the postcard-perfect old fishing town of Tobermory, one of the top wildlife-watching spots in the UK. Then it's off to the glacier-carved Glencoe Valley and Ben Nevis area, one of the country's must-visit spots for hikers thanks to the challenging trek of the steep Devil's Staircase and picturesque scenery of the dramatic Lost Valley. Get ready to discover a landscape where Scotland's ancient Celtic roots and colorful mythology come to life-and where each moment deserves a celebratory toast, or "slàinte mhath!"

Alps Hiking: Switzerland, Italy & France

From $5,999 before flights (12 days)

Average Summer Temperature June-July-Aug: 64°F to 82°F (18°C to 28°C)

Why Go? Overwhelming awe meets heart-pumping hikes. Gaze across picturesque Lake Geneva, revel in the high-altitude wonders of the Matterhorn and L'Aiguille du Midi and challenge yourself on the legendary trails of Mont Blanc. This journey through the heart of the Swiss, Italian, and French Alps offers a perfect blend of natural beauty and active adventure. As you travel through these geographically close yet culturally diverse regions,you'll experience three distinct languages, cuisines, and ways of life, marveling at how each country maintains its unique identity. This trip is hiking meets sore legs meets charming mountain towns. But it doesn't stop there. You'll explore ancient ruins, taste local food and wine, and share these moments of awe with a bunch of active travelers like you.

Iceland Multi-Adventure: Golden Circle & South Coast

From $5,399 before flights (8 days)

Average Summer Temperature June-July-Aug: 9°C (48°F) to 25°C (77°F)

Why Go? If we were to sum up this Iceland trip in one word, it would be...majestic. Nowhere else does the raw power of nature combine with serene landscapes to create such awe. Your journey takes you through the legendary Golden Circle (a wildly popular route for visitors) and along the South Coast, immersing you in Iceland's stunning beauty. Experience the rugged splendor of Thórsmörk Valley aboard a 4x4 Super Jeep, navigating glacial rivers and volcanic terrain. Hike a portion of the Waterfall Way along the Fimmvörðuháls Trail, passing several cascading wonders. Get your adrenaline pumping while whitewater rafting in Gullfoss Canyon, and kayak among icebergs in Jökulsárlón Glacier Lagoon. As you'll soon discover, Iceland is no ordinary travel destination-it's Mother Nature's playground.

EF Go Ahead Tours

Landscapes of Scotland: Oban, the Highlands & Edinburgh

From $4,799 before flights (15 days, 6 cities)

Average Summer Temperature June-July-Aug: 15-17°C 53-63°F)

Why Go? Scotland astounds, and this Small Group Tour amplifies its allure. You'll hear the echoes of crafts people's hammers in Glasgow's old mercantile zones; the whir of fisherfolk's lines on Oban's quays; and the weighty silence of the Isles of Mull and Skye. Edinburgh's magnetic draw strengthens to a pull, and the Highlands' story-filled lochs eagerly await additions of your own. Book this tour to experience it all-and see what St Andrews has in store on the optional extension. (Hint: There's golf history, academic heritage, and photo ops galore.)

A Week in Ireland: Dublin to Belfast

From $3,199 before flights (9 days, 4 cities)

Average Summer Temperature June-July-Aug: 15-18°C (59-64°F)

Why Go? Home to dramatic escarpments and grand cathedrals, sprawling parks and cozy pubs, Ireland delights at every turn. On this tour, you'll get a taste of vastly different regions, from the rugged, windswept beauty of the Cliffs of Moher, where sheer rock faces plunge into the Atlantic Ocean, to the grand architecture of Dublin. Explore the bustling streets of Belfast, the capital and cultural heart of Northern Ireland, known for its vibrant arts scene. Cap off your visit to the Emerald Isle by staying overnight in a lavish, 18th-century castle. Then, if you'd like, return to Dublin for a few more days of craic-ing good time.

Scandinavia: The Capitals & the Fjords

From $5,119 before flights (14 days, 5 cities)

Average Summer Temperature June-July-Aug: 15-25°C (59-77°F)

Why Go? A shared seafaring culture. A medley of mesmerizing natural landscapes. The five Nordic nations have a lot in common, but it's their differences that make them so compelling. Begin your tour in fjord-flanked Norway, jumping from Bergen's paint-palette waterfront to Oslo's museum-filled streets before sailing to the regal environs of Copenhagen, Denmark. Follow that up with stops in the Scandinavian city of Stockholm and the Finnish capital of Helsinki-and if you're feeling adventurous, add the excursion to Iceland to complete your checklist.

