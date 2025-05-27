403
Russia Prepares Response to NATO’s Activities in Baltic Sea
(MENAFN) Russia is actively preparing to respond to possible aggressive actions by NATO forces in the Baltic area, according to Nikolay Patrushev, a top advisor to Russian Leader Vladimir Putin.
Speaking at the government’s Maritime Board meeting on Monday, Patrushev described the military alliance’s increased operations in the region as increasingly akin to acts of piracy.
Patrushev revealed that a series of counteractions has already been planned and approved by the president, though he did not disclose specific details regarding Moscow’s intended reaction to what Russia perceives as a threat to its security and regional interests.
He mentioned that the Russian Baltic Fleet is currently “strengthening its positions” in the Baltic Sea, aiming to guarantee safe navigation and to deter any “provocations” by “unfriendly” nations.
Highlighting the urgency of the situation, the presidential aide emphasized that “the threats posed by NATO are rapidly growing,” accusing the alliance of effectively dismantling the international security framework established after the Second World War.
He noted that NATO is now “stepping up its presence” in the Baltic region while enhancing its “combat and reconnaissance capabilities,” signaling a significant military build-up, according to Patrushev, who also leads the Maritime Board.
Furthermore, Patrushev linked these NATO activities to a wider campaign led by Western supporters of Ukraine to intensify pressure on Russia.
He claimed that Western nations are drafting legislation that would enable them to inspect vessels operating on Russia’s behalf in international waters.
Additionally, they are contemplating restrictions on the movement of these ships in the Baltic Sea or potentially blocking their transit through international straits.
