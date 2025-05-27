403
Lebanon Declares Deadline for Palestinian Camps to Surrender Weapons
(MENAFN) Lebanese President Joseph Aoun announced on Monday that starting in mid-June, three Palestinian refugee camps in Beirut will begin the process of surrendering their weapons, according to a Lebanese news agency
Aoun shared these details while meeting with a delegation from the U.S. Congress visiting Beirut.
Earlier this week, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas reached an agreement to end the unauthorized presence and use of weapons by Palestinian factions outside Lebanese government control, specifically within Palestinian refugee camps.
"Joint committees have been formed to implement the agreement, and the handover of weapons will begin in mid-June in three camps in Beirut," Aoun stated, further noting that three Palestinian military camps located in the North, Mount Lebanon, and the South have already been dismantled.
During his discussion with the U.S. delegation, President Aoun also highlighted Israel's failure to comply with the ceasefire agreement signed with Lebanon, which came into effect on November 27, 2024.
"Israel continues to occupy five hilltops in the South and has not returned the Lebanese detainees, despite repeated Lebanese appeals, particularly to the United States and France, which co-sponsored the agreement," Aoun remarked.
Angus King, who leads the U.S. delegation, praised "the achievements of the Lebanese army on various fronts, particularly in maintaining stability in the South, in addition to its other national duties."
As reported by the news agency, King reaffirmed that "U.S. support for the Lebanese army will continue, especially in terms of advanced equipment and vehicles."
