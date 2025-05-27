Motorola Edge 50 Fusion Now Available For Under Rs 17,500 On Flipkart | How To Grab The Deal?
For those seeking a fashionable smartphone with respectable performance around Rs 1,9000, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is the ideal choice. The phone has small bezels, a vegan leather back finish, a 3D curved display, and a stylish, light frame.
Its Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset gives it an amazing IP68 certification for resistance to dust and water. Flipkart is offering a great price on the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion if you're searching for a dependable phone for less than Rs 25,000.Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: Check out Flipkart deal
The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is now available on Flipkart for Rs 18,999, a Rs 4,000 price reduction. The price is reduced to Rs 17,104 after customers receive an extra discount of Rs 1,895. Additionally, the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card offers 5% cashback. Additionally, the e-commerce portal provides free 6-month EMIs on a few banks.
Additionally, depending on the model and operating conditions of the handset, you might save up to Rs 11,650 if you decide to trade in your old gadget for the new Moto Edge 50 Fusion.Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: Specifications
The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion has a 6.7-inch FHD+ pOLED screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, a refresh rate of 144 Hz, and HDR10+. Up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM, an Adreno 710 GPU, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 CPU, and up to 512GB of UFS 2.2 storage power it. The phone comes pre-installed with a custom skin based on Android 14.
The smartphone comes with a dual back camera arrangement that includes a 13MP ultra-wide camera and a 50MP Sony LYT-700C sensor with OIS for shooting. It includes a 32MP selfie camera on the front. A 5,000mAh battery that supports 68W rapid charging powers the smartphone.
