Saudi Arabia Modular Kitchen Industry Report 2025: Home Automation Drives Demand For Connected, Energy-Efficient Kitchens, Voice Control And Mobile Apps Become Standard - Forecast To 2030

The Saudi Arabia Modular Kitchen Market was valued at USD 750.03 Million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 1.34 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 10.16%

The market is witnessing robust growth, driven by rising urbanization, increasing residential and commercial development, and higher consumer spending on home interiors. As homeowners seek contemporary and space-optimized solutions, modular kitchens are emerging as a preferred choice for modern living.

The demand is further strengthened by growing awareness of kitchen aesthetics and functionality, along with advancements in materials and smart technologies. Additionally, the hospitality and real estate sectors are increasingly investing in premium kitchen setups, creating further opportunities for suppliers and manufacturers. These factors, combined with evolving consumer preferences and a strong push for modern housing under national development programs, are shaping a vibrant and competitive market landscape.



Key Market Drivers

Rising Homeownership Across the Region

An increase in homeownership rates is a significant driver of modular kitchen adoption in Saudi Arabia. As of 2023, 63% of Saudi nationals owned homes - up from 47% in 2016 - with efforts underway to reach the Vision 2030 target of 70%. Government-backed housing programs like Sakani, which offer financial assistance and affordable housing solutions, are instrumental in this growth.

As more individuals and families transition into newly built homes, demand for modern and efficient kitchen installations rises. Modular kitchens, known for their customizable layouts and contemporary appeal, are especially attractive to this expanding homeowner base. This trend is reinforced by the growth of the urban middle class, who prioritize functionality, aesthetics, and smart living features in residential interiors.

Key Market Challenges

Limited Skilled Labor

A notable challenge in the Saudi Arabia Modular Kitchen Market is the shortage of trained and skilled labor. The growing demand for high-end modular kitchen installations has outpaced the availability of professionals capable of delivering precise design, measurement, and component assembly. This labor gap is particularly evident in remote regions, where access to technical training is limited.

The shortage affects project timelines, increases service costs, and may impact installation quality. Additionally, post-installation support, such as maintenance and repairs, is constrained by the lack of experienced personnel. This situation highlights the need for greater investment in vocational training programs and industry partnerships aimed at developing a skilled workforce to meet the market's growing needs.

Key Market Trends

Rise of Smart Kitchens

Smart kitchens are gaining traction as a key trend in Saudi Arabia's modular kitchen landscape. With a rising interest in home automation, consumers are embracing kitchen designs that incorporate connected appliances and intelligent systems. Features such as voice-controlled devices, remote access via mobile apps, smart lighting, and energy-efficient technologies are becoming standard in premium kitchen setups.

This trend aligns with Saudi Arabia's broader Vision 2030 goals, which promote digital transformation and sustainable living. Smart kitchen solutions not only enhance user convenience and safety but also optimize energy usage and contribute to the modern lifestyle sought by the country's growing base of tech-savvy homeowners. As demand increases, modular kitchen providers are integrating innovative features into their designs to stay competitive and appeal to digitally inclined consumers.

