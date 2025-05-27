403
Europe’s Car Market Expands in April as EV Sales Increase
(MENAFN) The European passenger vehicle market experienced a modest 1.3% expansion in April compared to the same month last year, with new registrations reaching 925,359, according to figures released Tuesday by the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association.
Spain emerged as the top performer among key EU markets, posting a 7.1% rise, followed by Italy’s 2.7% growth. Meanwhile, France and Germany bucked the overall trend, suffering declines of 5.6% and 0.2%, respectively.
Electric vehicles remained the primary growth driver, with battery-electric vehicle (BEV) sales soaring 34.1% year-on-year to 145,341 units, representing 15.7% of all new car sales in April. Germany’s BEV market jumped 53.5%, while Italy and Czechia recorded even more dramatic increases of 108.2% and 110.8%, respectively.
Hybrid-electric vehicles (HEVs) further solidified their lead, capturing 34.7% of the EU market with registrations surging 20.8% to 320,725 units.
Plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) also maintained strong momentum, growing 31.2% to 81,554 units sold.
Conversely, traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles faced steep declines. Petrol car registrations dropped 20.6%, pushing their market share down to 28.3%.
Diesel registrations fell even more sharply, plunging 24.4% and reducing their share to just 9.6% in April. Most EU countries reported double-digit percentage declines in diesel car sales.
