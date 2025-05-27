Hot Air Mass Raises Temperatures Across Jordan On Monday

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 26 (Petra) -- A hot and dry air mass has pushed temperatures significantly above seasonal averages across Jordan today, with conditions expected to ease starting Tuesday, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department.Temperatures on Monday are forecast to rise 6–7 C above the norm for this time of year. The weather is hot and dry across most regions, accompanied by high-altitude clouds. Winds are moderate, shifting from southeasterly to southwesterly, and are expected to become active at times, raising dust particularly in desert areas.On Tuesday, the impact of the hot air mass is expected to recede, bringing a noticeable drop in temperatures. Most regions will experience mild weather, while the desert areas, Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba will remain relatively hot. Low-altitude clouds are likely to form, with northwesterly winds becoming moderate to occasionally active, stirring dust in the eastern parts of the country.A further, though slight, drop in temperatures is forecast for Wednesday. Conditions will remain mild across most parts of the Kingdom, with continued relative heat in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Low-level cloud cover is expected, and northwesterly winds will remain moderate, becoming active at intervals and contributing to dusty conditions in the desert.Thursday's forecast mirrors Wednesday's outlook, with mild conditions in most areas and relatively hot weather persisting in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Scattered low clouds and moderate northwesterly winds are expected to persist, occasionally picking up enough speed to lift dust in desert regions.Highs and lows for Monday reflect the broad influence of the hot air mass, with temperatures reaching 37 C in East Amman and 35 C in the western parts of the capital.In the northern highlands, temperatures are forecast at 33 C during the day and 20 C at night, while the Sharah highlands will see a slightly warmer high of 34 C and a low of 18 C.Desert areas are expected to be among the hottest, peaking at 40 C. The Jordan Valley remains significantly warmer, with highs of 42 C in the north and 43 C in the south. The Dead Sea and Gulf of Aqaba will also experience extreme heat, with daytime temperatures reaching 42 C and 43 C respectively. Overnight lows across these areas will range between 24 C and 27 C.