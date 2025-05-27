NHRC's International Conference On Artificial Intelligence And Human Rights Begins Today

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The international conference“Artificial Intelligence and Human Rights: Opportunities, Risks, and Visions for a Better Future” will be launched today at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel.

The event is organised by the National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) in collaboration with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, the National Cybersecurity Agency, the United Nations Development Programme, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions, Huawei, and other key international organizations in the field of digital technologies and tools.

Chairperson of the National Human Rights Committee H E Maryam bint Abdullah Al-Attiyah stated,“The International Conference on Artificial Intelligence and Human Rights comes at a time when the world is witnessing rapid advancements in AI technologies. The conference aims to address one of the most urgent human rights issues today, whose significance continues to grow as AI evolves. Many human rights advocates around the world are concerned about the impact these technologies may have on individuals' rights globally.”

She added,“The rapid developments in AI necessitate the establishment of a rights-based framework that governs individuals' rights - particularly in terms of privacy and beyond. This framework should guide and regulate the technological innovations developed by companies to ensure they do not infringe upon rights. The advancement of AI should not become merely a pursuit of financial profit at the expense of individual and community rights.”

Al-Attiyah said:“At the same time, we must not overlook the significant potential AI holds in promoting awareness about human rights. Awareness is a primary goal for human rights defenders worldwide. Hundreds of platforms that have emerged in recent years can be harnessed to achieve this goal, along with many others that AI can help realize. The world is now presented with opportunities that must be wisely invested in to advance human rights.”

She emphasised that the conference is not only about analysing the challenges AI poses to individual lives but also about identifying the opportunities AI offers to human rights specialists worldwide. The upcoming period must witness deeper focus and engagement with this rapidly evolving field.

The conference, which is expected to bring together approximately 800 participants from around the world, targets government officials, policymakers, AI and technology experts, human rights defenders and activists, legal professionals, among others.