Tejashwi Yadav Welcomes Baby Boy, Becomes Father For Second Time

Patna, May 27 (IANS) Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav has become a father for the second time. He announced the news on Tuesday morning.

His wife, Rajshree Yadav, gave birth to a baby boy, bringing joy to the Lalu Prasad Yadav family and their supporters.

Sharing the news on social media platforms X and Facebook, Tejashwi Yadav wrote:“Good morning, Finally the wait is over! Very grateful, blessed and happy to announce the arrival of our little son. Jai Hanuman!”

The couple's first child, daughter Katyayani, was born in March 2023.

Soon after Tejashwi's announcement, his elder sister and Rajya Sabha MP Misa Bharti congratulated the couple.

“Many congratulations to Tejashwi and Rajshree on the arrival of the newborn in our family! May God give lots of love and happiness to this new baby,” she posted.

Rohini Acharya, another of Tejashwi's elder sisters, also extended her wishes.“Today, a new little member, Bal Gopal Junior Tejashwi, has arrived in our family's courtyard. Hearty congratulations to dear Bhabhi Rajshree, brother Tejashwi, dear Katyayani, as well as our entire family and the entire Rashtriya Janata Dal family,” she wrote.

She added,“May happiness continue to grace our family and may Papa-Mummy's (Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi) courtyard be filled with laughter. Special congratulations to Papa and Maa.”

Tejashwi had arrived in Kolkata on Sunday and was joined by his parents, Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi, along with sister Misa Bharti, on Monday evening to welcome the new arrival.

Supporters and well-wishers flooded social media with congratulatory messages, showering blessings on the newborn and extending best wishes to the family.

The news has brought a celebratory pause for the RJD camp amid Bihar's politically charged atmosphere.