UN Women Unveils Program to Empower 4,600 Women in Lebanon


2025-05-27 01:39:58
(MENAFN) UN Women Lebanon has unveiled a two-year program designed to bolster women’s rights, safety, and economic empowerment for 4,600 women impacted by Lebanon’s deepening crisis, a news agency reported Monday.

Backed by funding from the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, the initiative will deliver immediate cash-for-work opportunities alongside vocational training to promote long-term self-reliance, according to the news agency.

In addition to income support, the program includes essential protection services such as gender-based violence awareness, access to psychosocial counseling, legal assistance, and referral pathways for survivors and at-risk women. Women-owned businesses struggling under Lebanon’s economic meltdown will also receive targeted aid.

The program will prioritize Syrian refugee women and those living with disabilities, the agency added.

"This project is about restoring dignity, rebuilding livelihoods, and amplifying the leadership of women in Lebanon's recovery," stated Gielan Elmessiri, UN Women representative in Lebanon.

Since 2019, Lebanon has been grappling with a severe economic and political breakdown that has plunged millions into poverty and exacerbated threats to women and other vulnerable populations.

