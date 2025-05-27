Rashmika Mandanna’S Debut Item Song Will Light Up THIS Famous Actor’S Upcoming Movie; Read On
Rashmika Mandanna, a top star in South Indian cinema and Bollywood, is finally debuting her first item number in a high-budget Telugu film worth ₹360 crore, promising to set the screen ablaze with her dance moves.
Rashmika Mandanna is set for a special item number in Prashanth Neel's 'Dragon' starring Jr NTR. Producers sought a leading actress for a peppy dance, choosing Rashmika to add charm and energy to the film's soundtrack.
Prashanth Neel reportedly approached Rashmika because she's never done an item number before, and her pan-India fame is expected to make the song a hit. However, it's said that Rashmika quoted a hefty fee for this dance number. Apparently, the production team is willing to pay her asking price. So, it looks like we're definitely getting a killer dance number from the Rashmika-Jr NTR combo.
'Dragon' is slated for release on June 25, 2026. Filming is currently underway in Karnataka, with about 25% completed. Rukmini Vasanth stars opposite Jr NTR. Details about the other cast members haven't been revealed yet. After recent hits like 'Pushpa 2' with Allu Arjun and 'Chaava' with Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in 'Cirkus' with Ranveer Singh, which unfortunately flopped.
