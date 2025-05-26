403
Training For Combating Human Trafficking
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Labour's National Committee for Combating Human Trafficking (NCCHT), in co-operation with the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) at the Office for the Gulf Co-operation Council Region (OGCCR), organised a training programme on the best practices in co-ordination between actors in combating human trafficking.
The programme aims to enhance the capabilities of staff working in the member agencies of the permanent NCCHT by familiarising them with the indicators of this crime as well as the mechanisms and methodologies for interviewing victims, and highlighting the mechanisms for co-ordination and referral between the relevant agencies to effectively address human trafficking cases.
Representatives from several relevant national bodies participated in the programme, including the Ministry of Labour (MoL), Ministry of Justice (MoJ), Public Prosecution (QPP), Ministry of Public Health (MoPH), Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), Ministry of Interior (MoI), Qatar Social Work Foundation, Protection and Social Rehabilitation Center (Aman), Government Communications Office and National Human Rights Committee (NHRC), in addition to sheltering centres.
In his opening speech at the training programme, Assistant Undersecretary for Migrant Labour Affairs Hamad Faraj Dalmouk said that Qatar continues its tireless efforts to combat human trafficking by updating its legislation and strengthening institutional co-operation among relevant authorities, in line with its international commitments and National Vision 2030.
He pointed out that the issuance of Law No 15 of 2011 constituted a pivotal start towards building an integrated legal system that enhances the protection of victims and ensures the effective and fair prosecution of perpetrators, stressing that these efforts stem from the country's Islamic and human values, which reject all forms of exploitation and injustice.
The National Plan to Combat Human Trafficking is based on five main pillars, including prevention, protection, prosecution, capacity building, and international co-operation, Dalmouk noted, emphasising that combating this crime requires genuine partnership and collective responsibility that goes beyond legal aspects to encompass its ethical and humanitarian dimensions.
He concluded his speech by highlighting the importance of this programme in raising the awareness of participants, strengthening institutional co-ordination, and exchanging expertise among relevant entities to achieve a comprehensive national response to combat human trafficking. (QNA)
