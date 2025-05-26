Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Fenerbahce Beko Secures Second Euroleague Title, Defeats AS Monaco 81-70

2025-05-26 04:01:04
(MENAFN) Fenerbahce Beko secured their second Turkish Airlines Euroleague championship by defeating AS Monaco 81-70 in a decisive final showdown.

The match opened cautiously on both sides, with Fenerbahce falling behind after the first quarter, trailing Monaco 20-18. However, the Turkish squad intensified their defensive effort in the second quarter, limiting Monaco to only 13 points and turning the tide to take a 35-33 lead at halftime.

The third quarter remained tightly contested, with Monaco briefly reclaiming the advantage. Yet, Fenerbahce maintained a slim lead of 54-51 going into the final quarter.

In the closing minutes, Fenerbahce’s relentless defense stifled Monaco’s offense, ultimately securing a commanding 81-70 victory.

Nigel Hayes-Davis was instrumental for Fenerbahce, pouring in 23 points and grabbing nine rebounds, which earned him a 30 performance index rating and the title of Final Four’s Most Valuable Player.

Marko Guduric contributed 19 points and six rebounds, including a pivotal three-pointer with just 1:05 left on the clock that effectively sealed the win.

For Monaco, Alpha Diallo posted 19 points, while Mike James, recently honored as a member of the All-EuroLeague 25th Anniversary Team, scored 17 points on 6-of-19 shooting.

This triumph marks Fenerbahce’s second Euroleague crown, following their historic 2017 victory as the first Turkish team to claim the prestigious title.

