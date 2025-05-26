403
Dentsu becomes the first MENA agency to Launch a Programmatic Connected TV Marketplace in Response to Evolving Viewer Behaviour
(MENAFN- dentsu) 22 May, 2025
Dubai, UAE – Dentsu today announces the launch of the first agency-curated Programmatic Connected TV (CTV) Marketplace in MENA, powered by Dentsu Media Exchange (DMX), in response to the region’s accelerating shift toward streaming. This industry-first move gives advertisers unprecedented access to premium regional and global CTV inventory, all through one platform.
The way consumers watch content is changing. With streaming now dominating screen time, CTV presents a powerful new arena for brands to engage audiences with impact and precision. Dentsu’s CTV marketplace signals the first time advertisers in the region will have access to an agency CTV-enabled, curated marketplace - giving brands and advertisers a smarter, more efficient way to plan, buy, and measure across premium video environments.
“This is more than a new buying channel - it’s a new way of thinking about digital video,” said Saadeddine Nahas, Head of Product and Partnership at dentsu MENA. “As audiences migrate to CTV, we’re providing advertisers with a first-mover advantage - delivering scale, sustainability, and addressability in one unified platform. DMX is already providing brilliant optimization of investments and impactful results for our clients, and we are really excited to extend this offering to Connected TV for the first time in the region.”
With technology enablement by Magnite, a leading independent programmatic advertising company, the DMX CTV marketplace brings the rigour of digital planning to the premium TV space, offering:
• Custom Quality Inventory: Curated supply tailored to brand and campaign needs
• Stronger Addressability (Greater Cost Efficiency): Enhanced targeting through advanced audience solutions
• Streamlined Efficiency: Centralized buying for faster, more effective activation
• Greater Transparency & Control: Unified measurement and campaign management
• Sustainability at Scale: Lower emissions with every impression delivered
• Advanced Protection: Built-in safeguards against fraud and low-quality placements
Advertisers using DMX have already reported measurable gains including an 18% increase in attention scores, 17% improvement in viewability, and a dramatic 820% reduction in out-of-geo placements. In addition, the platform enables a 60% decrease in fraud, 25% more page views, 30% longer session durations, and 20% lower carbon emissions.
Commenting on the launch, Ramzy Abouchacra, Media Practice President, dentsu MENA, said “Bringing the first CTV-enabled marketplace to the region reinforces dentsu’s commitment to shaping the future of media in MENA. By simplifying premium video buying we are making CTV easier to access and more accountable. This move is setting a new benchmark for performance, transparency, and responsible innovation.”
Multiple campaigns are slated to launch this month utililising dentsu’s new CTV marketplace, demonstrating the solution’s capability and value for the agency’s clients.
