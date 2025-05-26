403
Iran Stands Firm: Uranium Enrichment to Continue on Its Soil
(MENAFN) Iran has expressed openness to establishing a uranium enrichment facility within the region but insists it will maintain uranium enrichment activities on its own territory, declared Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Sunday.
Addressing Iran’s parliamentary committee on national security and foreign policy, Araghchi stressed that Tehran has consistently engaged in indirect talks with the United States and remains dedicated to diplomatic efforts. He underscored that Iran has never walked away from the negotiation table and intends to continue pursuing diplomacy, but will not negotiate under pressure, according to a news agency report.
Araghchi further issued a warning of "harsh" response against potential sanctions reinstated through the snapback mechanism if France, Germany, and Britain—the E3 countries—activate this measure. The snapback clause, embedded in the 2015 nuclear accord known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), permits signatories to reinstate all international sanctions if Iran is found in violation of the deal.
Since April, Iran and the U.S. have engaged in five rounds of indirect, Oman-facilitated talks aimed at resolving issues around Tehran's nuclear program and lifting American sanctions, with sessions held three times in Muscat and twice in Rome.
Despite ongoing negotiations, U.S. officials have repeatedly demanded that Iran halt uranium enrichment entirely—a demand that Tehran has categorically rejected.
