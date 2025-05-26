Ukraine's Drones Destroy Russian Military Train In Zaporizhzhia Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine's Ministry of Defense (HUR) has released footage of a combat operation in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region, where drone operators destroyed a Russian military train.

As Ukrinform reports, the video was published by the HUR press service .

“Spectacular footage of a combat operation in temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia region: on May 24, 2025, drone specialists from the HUR active operations units tracked and struck a Russian military train carrying fuel,” the statement reads.

The targeted strikes on the Russian logistics object were carried out while the train was in motion on the railway section between Verkhnii Tokmak, Molochansk, and Fedorivka.

“At least three fuel tank cars were destroyed. The railway supply route for Russian invading forces in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region and Crimea has been disrupted,” the intelligence officials emphasized.

Border guards22 Russian vehicles, EW control center, and fuel depot in Kharkiv region

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian defense intelligence had earlier confirmed that a car carrying four Kadyrov fighters exploded near temporarily occupied Skadovsk in Kherson region.