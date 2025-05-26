Ukrainian Forces Captured 971 Russian Soldiers During Kursk Operation General Staff
The General Staff announced this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
"Another prisoner exchange under the '1,000-for-1,000' agreement has been completed today. A total of 303 Ukrainians have returned home. These are servicemen of the Armed Forces, National Guard, State Border Guard Service, and State Special Transport Service. Mothers, fathers, spouses, children, and comrades-in-arms have finally welcomed their loved ones back," the statement reads.
The General Staff said that Ukrainian forces are consistently working to free those held in Russian captivity by capturing enemy personnel to facilitate future exchanges.Read also: SBU releases exclusive footage of latest prisoner exchange
"The most successful effort in this regard was the Kursk offensive operation. Between August 6, 2024, and May 25, 2025, our defenders captured 971 Russian military personnel. Ukraine's Defense Forces continue active operations in the Kursk region," the statement read.
The General Staff also stressed that Ukraine is countering a numerically superior enemy through unconventional tactics.
"The Kursk campaign was precisely such an unexpected and asymmetric move - one whose success has been recognized globally. The fight continues. This is the fight for our land and for our people. Ukraine will not leave its people behind," the statement said.
On May 25, Ukraine returned 303 military personnel from Russian captivity as part of the third stage of the "1,000-for-1,000" exchange initiative.
