Fatalities, Injuries Reported As Russians Shell Sumy Region
This was reported on Telegram by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.
"Throughout the day, starting early on May 24 to the morning of May 25, 2025, Russian forces carried out nearly 170 shellings targeting 50 settlements in 17 territorial communities of the region," the statement reads.
In Velykopysarivka community, a 51-year-old woman was killed and a 43-year-old man injured due to strikes with guided aerial bombs (GABs). In Buryn community, a 60-year-old man was killed as a result of a drone attack.
The majority of the shellings occurred in Sumy, Konotop, and Shostka districts.
The enemy actively used guided aerial bombs, multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), and dropped VOG grenades from drones. In particular, over 20 GAB strikes, 30 MLRS attacks, and more than 20 VOG grenade drops from drones were recorded. Additionally, the region was hit by missile and drone attacks.Read also: Explosions rock Kharkiv : Strikes reported in several districts, three injured
Enemy attacks damaged and destroyed civilian infrastructure. In Yunakivka community, a private house was damaged. In Seredyno-Buda community, a private house was hit. In Velykopysarivka community, two residential houses were damaged. Non-residential buildings were damaged in Konotopka and Sumy communities.
Throughout the day, local authorities, in cooperation with the State Emergency Service, National Police, and NGOs, evacuated 133 people from border communities. The air raid alert in the region lasted a total of 15 hours and 6 minutes.
As reported by Ukrinform earlier, rescuers in Sumy region extinguished a fire caused by enemy shelling.
