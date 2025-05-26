Global Panel Level Packaging Market To Reach USD 4.0 Billion By 2035, Driven By Demand From 5G, Evs, And Iot FMI

Panel Level Packaging Market

Japan's panel-level packaging market, valued at USD 220 million in 2024, is growing with strong demand in AI chips, electronics, and support from top firms.

- Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global panel level packaging market is on an upward trajectory, expected to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2025 and further expand to USD 4.0 billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 5.6%. The increasing preference for panel-level packaging over wafer-level packaging is attributed to its advantages, including enhanced cost efficiency, higher input/output (I/O) capabilities, and improved performance.The expansion of consumer electronics, automotive, 5G networks, the Internet of Things (IoT), and electric vehicles (EVs) is driving significant demand for advanced packaging solutions like PLP.Panel level packaging is an advanced semiconductor packaging technology that offers higher integration, improved electrical performance, and cost-effective scalability. Unlike traditional wafer-level packaging (WLP), PLP allows for larger form factors and higher input/output (I/O) capabilities, making it ideal for high-performance applications.Discover Market Opportunities – Get Your Sample of Our Industry Overview Today!PLP is extensively utilized in industries such as consumer electronics, automotive, and telecommunications. With the growing complexity of electronic devices, PLP ensures enhanced thermal management, reduced form factor, and better efficiency in power distribution.Key Takeaways: Panel Level Packaging Market.The global panel-level packaging market experienced a moderate CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2024, reaching USD 2.2 billion in 2024..Canada's market is projected to grow from USD 120 million in 2024 to USD 126 million in 2025..The United Kingdom's market size was USD 160 million in 2024, expected to reach USD 168 million by 2025..France's market was valued at USD 150 million in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 158 million..Germany's market stood at USD 180 million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 190 million in 2025..Japan's market size was USD 220 million in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 232 million in 2025..By 2035, the recycled materials segment of the panel-level packaging market is expected to reach at least USD 11 billion.Demand for Panel Level PackagingThe demand for PLP is primarily driven by several key factors:1.Proliferation of Consumer Electronics: The increasing adoption of smartphones, wearables, and smart home devices requires compact, high-performance chips, fueling the demand for PLP.2.Expansion of 5G Networks: The deployment of 5G infrastructure demands advanced semiconductor packaging solutions, where PLP plays a crucial role in enhancing speed and efficiency.3.Growth of IoT Applications: The rise of smart devices and industrial IoT (IIoT) accelerates the need for robust semiconductor packaging with high reliability and miniaturization.4.Adoption of Electric Vehicles (EVs): The automotive sector is integrating more semiconductor components for autonomous driving and connectivity, further driving PLP adoption.Discover untapped potential-delve into pioneering insights and opportunities through our Function-driven Packaging Industry Analysis .Driving Factors Behind Panel Level Packaging Market ExpansionSeveral factors are driving the continuous growth of the panel level packaging market:.Rising Demand for Miniaturization: The increasing need for compact and lightweight electronic devices supports the shift toward advanced packaging solutions like PLP..Growing Investment in Semiconductor R&D: Companies are investing heavily in developing next-generation packaging technologies to enhance performance and reduce costs..Government Initiatives for Semiconductor Manufacturing: Policies promoting domestic chip production and semiconductor independence are fueling PLP market growth..Collaboration Among Industry Leaders: Leading semiconductor firms are forming strategic partnerships to accelerate the adoption of PLP technology.Competitive Landscape: Panel Level Packaging MarketIn 2025, the panel-level packaging market will remain highly concentrated, with Tier 1 companies accounting for around 10% of total sales. The majority of large semiconductor packaging businesses remain at the forefront because to their sophisticated technology experience, substantial R&D spending, and advanced manufacturing processes.Local companies are limited and involved because due the hurdles to entry to the market, notably significant capital investment, complicated intellectual property (IP) as well as constraints linked with the supply chain. However, a few mid-tier and startup companies are gradually breaking into the market by focusing on niche applications, low-cost packaging options, and collaborations with larger industry players.Key Players.ASE Group.Amkor Technology.Samsung Electronics.Qualcomm.Broadcom Inc..NXP Semiconductors.STMicroelectronics.Kyocera Corporation.Texas Instruments.Micron Technology.Inphi Corporation.Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc.Get the Complete Story-Read More About Our Latest Report!Panel Level Packaging Market: SegmentationBy Technology Type:.Fan-out Wafer-Level Packaging (FOWLP).Wafer-Level Packaging (WLP).Panel-Level Packaging (PLP)By Carrier Type:.Rigid Carrier.Flexible Carrier.Organic Substrate Carrier.Glass Carrier.Metal Carrier.Composite CarrierBy End Use:.Consumer Electronics.Automotive Electronics.Telecommunications.Industrial Electronics.Healthcare Devices.OthersBy Region:.North America.Latin America.East Asia.South Asia and Pacific.Western Europe.Eastern Europe.Middle East and AfricaHave a Look at Related Research Reports on the Packaging Domain:The plant-based food packaging market is projected to register a CAGR of 9.60% from 2024 to 2034. 